News round up

Roskilde line up announced – Rejsekortet soon to be launched as an app

·

The Copenhagen Post

The program is in place for this year’s Rokilde Festival. The police believes that weed trade on Pusher Street is a thing of the past. Rejsekortet will soon be available as an app and the tax authorities are using AI to monitor citizens

  • Politics

    European Parliament divided on Migration Pact ahead of vote

    ·

    After years of struggle by EU countries to manage migrant arrivals into the bloc, the European Commission proposed the ‘New Pact on Migration and Asylum’ in September 2020, aimed at establishing a clear and common framework for handling migration Whether that can be seen through will be tested this Wednesday 10 April, when the 705-seat […]

  • News

    Protesters interrupted Moderaterne’s EU quiz in Kødbyen

    ·

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators cut short a social event organised by Moderaterne and attended by high-ranking government officials on Friday. As protesters were ejected from the restaurant, several politicians emphasised that shouting “derails the discussion”.

  • Life in Denmark

    Queen Mary opens a larger Dyrehaven

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The deer park north of Copenhagen has become a quarter bigger. On Sunday, Queen Mary accompanied by Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke inaugurated the new area, which provides more space for wildlife and nature

  • News round up

    Who uses slimming drugs?

    ·

    In 2023, 2.4 percent of the adult population in Denmark redeemed a slimming drug prescription. New figures throw light on users’ gender, age, marital status, income and location. Plus a report finds mink breeders have been overcompensated for corona losses, a new long-distance bus terminal is opening in Copenhagen on 4 June, and the Eurasian Spoonbill returns, to the delight of many, to breed on the artificial Øresund Bridge island.

