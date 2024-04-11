Danish company lands multi-million contract with NATO

The Danish software company Systematic has won an international tender to deliver a software solution to the defence alliance NATO for the next 12 years, according to a press release from the company.

“The NATO alliance is the core upon which we depend for security in the West. That it has decided to build security systems based on our software – this is what we have worked for for 39 years,” director Nikolaj Bramsen told DR.

Of the 12 years covered by the DKK 212 million contract, the first two will comprise system implementation and training, with the following ten as a maintenance period.

The Danish software solution is called SitaWare and will be used in a command-control system for communication, planning and coordination during NATO missions.

Systematics SitaWare is already being used by some 50 countries, including Denmark and 17 other NATO countries.

According to captain Morten Kirkegaard of the Danish Armed Forces, upgrading to SitaWare corresponds to “going from sending letters to emails”.

Speaking to DR, he explains that the system can aid in making faster decisions on the battlefield.

Systematic was established in 1985, has over 1,000 employees, and supplies health and security IT solutions to over 50 countries.

In the financial year 2022/23, Systematic saw a turnover of around DKK 1.4 billion, and a profit of DKK 204 million after tax.