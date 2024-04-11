News round up

Danish company lands multi-million contract with NATO

The Danish software company Systematic has won an international tender to deliver a software solution to the defence alliance NATO for the next 12 years, according to a press release from the company.

“The NATO alliance is the core upon which we depend for security in the West. That it has decided to build security systems based on our software – this is what we have worked for for 39 years,” director Nikolaj Bramsen told DR.

Of the 12 years covered by the DKK 212 million contract, the first two will comprise system implementation and training, with the following ten as a maintenance period.

The Danish software solution is called SitaWare and will be used in a command-control system for communication, planning and coordination during NATO missions.

Systematics SitaWare is already being used by some 50 countries, including Denmark and 17 other NATO countries.

According to captain Morten Kirkegaard of the Danish Armed Forces, upgrading to SitaWare corresponds to “going from sending letters to emails”.

Speaking to DR, he explains that the system can aid in making faster decisions on the battlefield.

Systematic was established in 1985, has over 1,000 employees, and supplies health and security IT solutions to over 50 countries.

In the financial year 2022/23, Systematic saw a turnover of around DKK 1.4 billion, and a profit of DKK 204 million after tax.

  • News round up

    “Yes” to collective agreement for government employees

    The Copenhagen Post

    An average salary increase of 7.4 percent for government employees is in place.

  • News round up

    Free cakes for Copenhagen nursing homes at Queen Margrethe’s birthday

    The Copenhagen Post

    It has become a new classic to mark Queen Margrethe’s birthday with cakes for the city’s nursing home residents. Tuesday it will happen again.

  • News round up

    Jagger burger chain in name dispute with legendary rock singer

    The Danish burger chain Jagger is embroiled in a name dispute with frontman of the band The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, reports Børsen.

    According to case documents from the EU’s patent and trademark authority, the burger chain has been striving for seven years to obtain the exclusive right to sell burgers and operate restaurants under the name Jagger.

    The company behind The Rolling Stones, Musidor, has protested the Danish burger chain since it was established in 2016 by Christian Brandt and Rasmus Oubæk. 

    Two years after the pair started the Jagger chain, they applied for trademark registration in both Denmark and the EU. Jagger has since grown to 18 restaurants, all of which are located in Copenhagen. 

    Musidor owns the rights to the name of the band, the name Mick Jagger, and the band’s iconic red-lips logo.

    Musidor maintains that the Danish burger chain’s name is a breach of its rights to the name Mick Jagger.

    Børsen reports that Musidor’s claim was partially upheld by the EU’s patent and trademark authority in 2021. 

    In 2023, the burger chain filed a new case with the European authority with the aim of cancelling the Mick Jagger trademark because, according to the chain’s lawyer, “no real use has been made of it”.

    Mikkel Kleis, a lawyer and partner in the Danish law and consultancy firm Patrade, which specialises in the protection and enforcement of patents and trademarks, has seen several of the case documents.

    He assesses that the burger chain may ultimately be forced to change its name.

  • News round up

    Denmark to collaborate with Czech Republic on pan-European ID app

    Denmark and the Czech Republic have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a pan-European ‘digital identity wallet’.

    At an EU meeting in Belgium on Thursday, the Danish Digitization Minister Marie Bjerre and the Czech Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Bartos agreed on a roadmap of national projects and knowledge-sharing to build a ‘wallet’ app that will give citizens and businesses access to public digital services across the EU.

    “The Czech Republic is one of our strong partners on the European digitalisation agenda and I am pleased to strengthen our cooperation. The digital ‘wallet’ app is an exciting tool that we must implement well – both nationally and in the EU. This cooperation will be crucial for the ‘wallet’ app to achieve its potential,” said Bjerre in a press release.

    The cooperation agreement will facilitate the exchange of experience between the Digitalization Agency in Denmark and the Czech Digitalization and Information Agency.

    About the European digital identity wallet

    The European Digital Identity Wallet is a secure and simple way for European citizens and businesses to prove their identity when using digital services. 

    With the ‘wallet’ app, one can securely obtain, store and share important digital documents as well as use for electronic signature of documents. Some of the many uses for the wallet app include:

    • Education: Store and share your education certificates when applying for new jobs.
    • Payment: Authorise payments easily through your wallet.
    • Travel: Store and share important travel documents like boarding passes and identify yourself for hotel reservations.

    The European digital identity wallet is intended for use by citizens, public authorities and private companies, and aims to provide easy access to services, protect personal data and comply with GDPR and cybersecurity standards.

    Security and privacy are a central focal point for the European identity wallet. You will have full control over the data you share, and your own data will be certified in accordance with the highest European standards for data protection and cyber security.

    Source: The Ministry of Digitalization and Gender Equality

  • News round up

    BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence threatens to sue Ministry for unfair dismissal

    Ex-Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer is threatening to sue the Ministry of Defense for unfair dismissal, according to information in a letter, obtained by TV2, that the Ministry received on Friday morning from Lentfer’s lawyer Torben Koch.

    “My client completely disputes that there is even a shadow of factual justification for any subsequent disciplinary action against my client, in the last instance dismissal,” writes Koch in the letter.

    He calls on the Ministry to drop the whole case, and warns that his client is ready to proceed with legal action.

    “I can already state that my client is prepared to sue the ministry alleging that a decision to resign will be an invalid decision on the basis of a lack of factual considerations,” writes Koch.

    General Flemming Lentfer was fired as Chief of Defence last week after it came to light that a weapons-system malfunction aboard the Red-Sea-deployed frigate Iver Huitfeldt during a drone attack on March 9 had not been directly reported to Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

    Poulsen, who instead learnt of the Danish warship’s malfunction from an article in the defence media Olfi almost a month later, justified the dismissal by saying he “no longer trusts” Lentfer.