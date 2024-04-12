BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence threatens to sue Ministry for unfair dismissal

Ex-Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer is threatening to sue the Ministry of Defense for unfair dismissal, according to information in a letter, obtained by TV2, that the Ministry received on Friday morning from Lentfer’s lawyer Torben Koch.

“My client completely disputes that there is even a shadow of factual justification for any subsequent disciplinary action against my client, in the last instance dismissal,” writes Koch in the letter.

He calls on the Ministry to drop the whole case, and warns that his client is ready to proceed with legal action.

“I can already state that my client is prepared to sue the ministry alleging that a decision to resign will be an invalid decision on the basis of a lack of factual considerations,” writes Koch.

General Flemming Lentfer was fired as Chief of Defence last week after it came to light that a weapons-system malfunction aboard the Red-Sea-deployed frigate Iver Huitfeldt during a drone attack on March 9 had not been directly reported to Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Poulsen, who instead learnt of the Danish warship’s malfunction from an article in the defence media Olfi almost a month later, justified the dismissal by saying he “no longer trusts” Lentfer.