Demand for crisis preparation and response courses soars

In just a few years, the number of signups for the Association for Emergency Preparedness’ crisis preparation courses has exploded.

In 2022, there were 270 students on the course, while in 2023 there were 2,160 – an increase of almost 700 percent. This year, the association expects over 4,600 to take part.

Speaking at a community centre in Gedser, where some 40 citizens were gathered for the course ‘Get ready for 3 days’, participant Finn Hansen told TV2: “I would like to hear whether the Emergency Management Association advises us to take any special precautions or whether we should buy some provisions.”

Director of the Association for Emergency Preparedness Carsten Iversen says: “The world situation has changed, both in terms of war and climate change, and we are now experiencing a doubling of the number of course participants.”

The course equips people to handle crisis situations, with teaching on topics like how to stay warm in a power cut, and how many supplies to stock at home to survive inside for three days.

According to the Danish national emergency plan, Danes should prepare themselves to manage without electricity, water, heat and shopping facilities for up to three days.