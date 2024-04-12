Denmark to collaborate with Czech Republic on pan-European ID app

The Danish burger chain Jagger is embroiled in a name dispute with frontman of the band The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, reports Børsen.

According to case documents from the EU’s patent and trademark authority, the burger chain has been striving for seven years to obtain the exclusive right to sell burgers and operate restaurants under the name Jagger.

The company behind The Rolling Stones, Musidor, has protested the Danish burger chain since it was established in 2016 by Christian Brandt and Rasmus Oubæk.

Two years after the pair started the Jagger chain, they applied for trademark registration in both Denmark and the EU. Jagger has since grown to 18 restaurants, all of which are located in Copenhagen.

Musidor owns the rights to the name of the band, the name Mick Jagger, and the band’s iconic red-lips logo.

Musidor maintains that the Danish burger chain’s name is a breach of its rights to the name Mick Jagger.

Børsen reports that Musidor’s claim was partially upheld by the EU’s patent and trademark authority in 2021.

In 2023, the burger chain filed a new case with the European authority with the aim of cancelling the Mick Jagger trademark because, according to the chain’s lawyer, “no real use has been made of it”.

Mikkel Kleis, a lawyer and partner in the Danish law and consultancy firm Patrade, which specialises in the protection and enforcement of patents and trademarks, has seen several of the case documents.

He assesses that the burger chain may ultimately be forced to change its name.