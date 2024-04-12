Your basket is currently empty!
Denmark to collaborate with Czech Republic on pan-European ID app
Denmark and the Czech Republic have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a pan-European ‘digital identity wallet’.
At an EU meeting in Belgium on Thursday, the Danish Digitization Minister Marie Bjerre and the Czech Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Bartos agreed on a roadmap of national projects and knowledge-sharing to build a ‘wallet’ app that will give citizens and businesses access to public digital services across the EU.
“The Czech Republic is one of our strong partners on the European digitalisation agenda and I am pleased to strengthen our cooperation. The digital ‘wallet’ app is an exciting tool that we must implement well – both nationally and in the EU. This cooperation will be crucial for the ‘wallet’ app to achieve its potential,” said Bjerre in a press release.
The cooperation agreement will facilitate the exchange of experience between the Digitalization Agency in Denmark and the Czech Digitalization and Information Agency.
About the European digital identity wallet
The European Digital Identity Wallet is a secure and simple way for European citizens and businesses to prove their identity when using digital services.
With the ‘wallet’ app, one can securely obtain, store and share important digital documents as well as use for electronic signature of documents. Some of the many uses for the wallet app include:
- Education: Store and share your education certificates when applying for new jobs.
- Payment: Authorise payments easily through your wallet.
- Travel: Store and share important travel documents like boarding passes and identify yourself for hotel reservations.
The European digital identity wallet is intended for use by citizens, public authorities and private companies, and aims to provide easy access to services, protect personal data and comply with GDPR and cybersecurity standards.
Security and privacy are a central focal point for the European identity wallet. You will have full control over the data you share, and your own data will be certified in accordance with the highest European standards for data protection and cyber security.
Source: The Ministry of Digitalization and Gender Equality