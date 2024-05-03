News round up

Q1 financial round up: Dansk Bank, Novonesis and Netcompany

The Copenhagen Post

Danske Bank continues to benefit from rising interest income. In the first quarter of the year, the bank earned DKK 5.6 billion. This is approximately nine percent more than the first quarter in 2023, according to Danske Bank’s accounts for the first quarter. The bank’s interest income amounts to just over DKK 9.1 billion. In […]

  • News round up

    Nordhavn’s new wooden high-rise is “the future of the construction industry”

    ·

    Construction of the 36-metre high Marmormolen – one of Denmark’s tallest wooden buildings – is complete. The nine-storey building, located in Nordhavn will mainly house offices, but the 28,000 square-metre plot will also feature shops, public green spaces, roof gardens and a park by the water, according to Magasinet KBH. Designed by Henning Larsen Arkitekter […]

  • News round up

    Another shark found in a car park in Vestjylland

    ·

    A dead shark has been found in a car park in Thisted in Vestjylland according to TV Midtvest. Michael Madsen, owner of the Jyllandsakvariet in Thyborøn, told the media that he believes it is a spiny dogfish – one of the best-known species in the dogfish family of sharks. Local resident Heinrich Damsgaard found the […]

  • News round up

    Young people and internationals are moving to this new Copenhagen district

    ·

    A newly developed residential area has opened up in Copenhagen. Already, the 193 apartments are filling up at Noli Residences. The new housing concept is aimed at young professionals aged between 26 and 40, with no dependent families. The Noli apartments are part of the new UN17 Village in Ørestad South.  Anne Skovbro, CEO of […]

  • News round up

    Venstre: Spend EU funds on protecting Denmark’s coastline

    ·

    The EU should help to finance coastal protection in Denmark, according to Venstre. Ahead of the EU parliamentary elections, the party is launching a proposal for a climate protection law in the EU, writes Ritzau. Under the proposal, EU funds will be used to secure Danish and European homes against climate change. “We face an […]

  • News round up

    Odense approves construction of Novo Nordisk factory

    ·

    The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has got the go-ahead to build a factory in Odense. It was an almost unanimous city council that voted on Thursday in favour of the new construction in the commercial area of Tietgen Nord. Only Enhedslisten voted against. Odense’s City and Culture Councillor Søren Windell is enthusiastic about the decision. […]

  • News round up

    Government announces opioid crackdown

    ·

    The Danish government is planning a comprehensive crackdown on the use and sale of opioids in Denmark, according to Berlingske.

    The plan includes a ban on eight synthetic opioids, increased drug policing, tougher penalties for sales, and the development of more addiction and harm treatments.

    The move comes after growing indications that opioids such as oxycondone and tramadol have become more prevalent on the Danish drug market. 

    Minister of Health Sophie Løhde told Berlingske that, especially amongst young people, opioid pills are becoming more and more widespread.

    “Many people think that you can take the pills without any problems, but they are highly addictive and deadly, and you run a colossal risk by starting to experiment with them,” she said.

    In April, an assessment from the country’s three forensic departments stated that opioids are the most dangerous group of drugs in Denmark.

    It emphasised that the compounds are powerful and addictive, comparing them to drugs such as cocaine and MDMA.

    In February, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard announced tougher penalties and stronger policing of opioids would be introduced, after 600,000 illegal pills – most of which were opioids – were seized at the border crossing to Frøslev.

    The Ministry of Taxation followed with an announcement that customs officials are finding more opioids at the border crossings than ever before.

    At the time, Hummelgaard said he was “nervous that we are standing at the foot of a mountain which could develop into an actual opioid crisis in Denmark”.

    The number of deaths due to suspected opioid poisoning in recent years has been around 124 to 134 per year, making up half of all drug-related deaths in Denmark.

  • News round up

    Body found in Copenhagen Harbour

    ·

    Divers from the emergency services recovered the body of a young man in Copenhagen Harbor on Thursday, head of duty at Copenhagen Police Henrik Svejstrup told TV2. “A person has been reported missing, but we can rule out that it is him, as he does not fit the description,” says Svejstrup. A passer-by called the emergency services, […]

  • News round up

    DSB app launches automatic train check in function

    ·

    Users of the DSB train travel app can now check in to their train journey with a finger-swipe, instead of showing their ticket to the conductor. Trips can be paid for in the app. The new functionality, called ‘Check in’, also checks passengers out automatically when the journey ends, unless they choose to do it […]

  • News round up

    Political leader and spokesperson for Copenhagen Pride resigns

    ·

    Copenhagen Pride’s political leader and spokesperson Lars Henriksen has announced that he is resigning. “Copenhagen Pride is bigger than me, and I have to face the fact that if my person overshadows Copenhagen Pride to any extent, it requires action. Therefore, today I have decided to step down as a political representative and spokesperson,” said […]

  • News round up

    Police solve mystery of shark on the bike path

    ·

    The police have identified the man who, last week, left a one-and-a-half-metre-long shark on a cycle path on Isagervej in Ringkøbing. He will receive a fine, Midt- and Vestjyllands Police confirmed in a post on Facebook. “The man had taken possession of the dead shark in the harbor, likely from some by-catch or fishing waste. […]

  • News round up

    All new parents to be asked about partner abuse

    ·

    To better detect family and partner abuse, Danish healthcare professionals will in future ask all parents-to-be whether they experience violence in their partnership and close relationships. Nurses, midwives and general practitioners will therefore be able to establish a case basis from which to track down and respond to violence. The Danish Health Authority announced the […]

  • News round up

    New study: One in three in Denmark get serious heart disease

    ·

    An increasing number of people in Denmark are being diagnosed with heart fibrillation. For many, this progresses to heart failure. Atrial fibrillation – also known as heart fibrillation – is one of the most common cardiovascular diseases.  But the risk is greater than previously thought, according to new research by the Danish Center for Health […]

  • News round up

    More sponsors withdraw from Copenhagen Pride

    ·

    Last week, several Copenhagen Pride’s major partners – pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, shipping and logistics company Mærsk, private-sector association Dansk Industry, and accounting multinational KPMG – withdrew their support for the LGBTQI+ organisation, citing that it had become overly “politicised”. Now, the financial services company Nykredit and the travel company TUI have also pulled their […]

  • News round up

    Mayor criticises university protest: “We do not want American conditions”

    ·

    The ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstration on the grounds of the University of Copenhagen is contributing to a climate of political polarisation, says Copenhagen’s children and youth mayor Jakob Næsager. In an e-mail to DR, he wrote: “As a politician and mayor of Copenhagen, I can only sharply distance myself from the event.” “We do not want American […]

  • 70 percent drop in number of au pairs in Denmark

    ·

    Over the past ten years, the number of people working as au pairs in Denmark has fallen drastically, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik. In 2023, 533 people were granted approval to work as au pairs in Denmark, down from 1,989 in 2013 – a drop of more than 73 percent. Among possible explanations […]

  • News round up

    Trawling to be banned on five vulnerable Danish reefs

    ·

    The Danish government has prepared a bill to ban trawling in five vulnerable reef areas off the west coast of Denmark. Seine and beam trawling – two types of bottom trawling – will be prohibited under the new law, according to a press release from the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries. Both comprise the […]

  • News round up

    Police investigate vandalism of Jewish memorial stone in Copenhagen

    ·

    Copenhagen Police are investigating the defacement of a memorial stone that commemorates the civilian evacuation of Danish Jews to Sweden during World War II. The memorial located at Israels Plads near Nørreport Station, was doused with red paint after a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Sunday, according to TV2. “It is a matter of vandalism, and the […]

  • News round up

    Significant number of workers for online services like Wolt face occupational abuse

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    More than 40 percent of young platform employees have been exposed to offensive actions at work in the past year. The numbers come from new research from Aalborg University, Roskilde University and the National Research Center for the Working Environment, writes Ritzau. Digital platforms have made life easier for a lot of people who order […]

  • News round up

    Mayor of Copenhagen visits Paris’ Notre Dame for inspiration on Børsen rebuild

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    During the weekend, Copenhagen’s Lord Mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen was in Paris and took notes from the rebuilding of the burned down Notre Dame church. She will use the experience when the classic Børsen building is to be rebuilt. “The municipality (in Paris) used the accident as an opportunity to reconsider whether you have to […]

  • News round up

    Q1 financial round up: Dansk Bank, Novonesis and Netcompany

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danske Bank continues to benefit from rising interest income. In the first quarter of the year, the bank earned DKK 5.6 billion. This is approximately nine percent more than the first quarter in 2023, according to Danske Bank’s accounts for the first quarter. The bank’s interest income amounts to just over DKK 9.1 billion. In […]

  • News round up

    Fewer houses, more apartments are for sale in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There are more houses for sale in Denmark than the previous month. However, not in Copenhagen, where houses for sale have fallen. Contrary, the number of apartments for sale is increasing, according to Boligsiden, the brokers’ portal for homes offered for sale. Starting this year, new property taxes were introduced in Denmark. It has a […]

  • News round up

    Police reject municipal request to lower speed limits on city streets to combat sound pollution

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Recently, The Post reported that planned speed reductions will have a large effect and reduce the number of homes with high noise pollution in Copenhagen considerably. On several streets in the capital, the speed limits have been reduced. However, there are also a number of stretches of road where the police have rejected the politicians’ […]

  • News round up

    Denmark hosts Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

    ·

    Ministers and business representatives from twenty-six African and five Nordic countries are meeting today and tomorrow in Copenhagen for the annual Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (NAFM). The Danish government has been pushing recently to strategise its cooperation with Africa, especially in the business sector. Meanwhile, NAFM’s African participants are also keen to pivot the meeting’s […]

  • News round up

    Maersk recovers earnings in first quarter as Red Sea crisis continues

    ·

    The Danish logistics and shipping group AP Møller-Mærsk has reported a profit of USD 208 million (DKK 1.45 billion) in the first quarter of 2024, showing a strong recovery in earnings compared to its loss of USD 442 million (DKK 3 billion) in the last quarter. The turbulent finances are the result of major disruptions […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk upward adjusts 2024 forecast

    ·

    The Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has raised its revenue forecast for the current year, following the presentation of its first quarter accounts on Thursday. The company’s net profit in the first three months increased by 28 percent to DKK 25.41 billion. Having previously predicted a growth in sales of between 18 to 26 percent […]

  • News round up

    Shark found in the middle of cycle path

    ·

    An unusual sight greeted cyclists in Rindum near Ringkøbing on Thursday morning. A one-and-a-half-metre-long dead shark had been left on a cycle path on Isagervej. Jan Nørrum, the chief of duty at Midt- and Vestjyllands Police told TV2 MIDTVEST that they do not know how it ended up there. “Law enforcement has not received any […]

  • News round up

    Mini-forest to be planted Frederiksberg

    ·

    Lotte van den Hout

    A new forest will be planted in Frederiksberg, the most populated municipality of Denmark.  The wooded area will span 50 square metres, following the guidelines of the Japanese Miyawaki woods, using an indigenous Danish tree species, according to the media FrederiksbergLIV. The goal of the Miyawaki method is to grow a forest on a small […]

  • News round up

    Ship in Køge Harbor risks capsizing after fire

    ·

    A ship moored in Køge Harbor is at risk of capsizing after a fire broke out on board on Tuesday afternoon. Pictures from the scene on Wednesday morning show the cargo ship ‘Rix Munte’ leaning precariously towards the harbour quay. The director of Køge Havn Thomas Elm Kampmann says the vessel appears more stable than […]

  • News round up

    Nationwide siren and mobile alarm test at 12pm today

    ·

    A loud siren will sound at 12pm today, as the Danish Emergency Management Agency and the Danish National Police test Denmark’s nationwide emergency alarm system.  Mobile phones will also receive a test warning via the S!RENEN system.  The test warning will contain the text: “TEST – S!RENEN – TEST”, according to the S!RENEN website. In […]

  • News round up

    Danish star Mads Mikkelsen scores major role in new Lion King

    ·

    Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has scored a major role in Disney’s upcoming animation Mufasa: The Lion King – a prequel to the 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King. Mikkelsen will play the voice of Kiros – “a formidable lion with big plans for his pride”, according to the American media Variety. Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins […]

  • News round up

    Opioids kill more people than any other drug in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A new report on opioid abuse among young people shows that preparations such as tramadol and oxycodone are beginning to show in several statistics of abuse, Berlingske writes. “Suspected poisoning with opioids” eventually accounts for over 100 drug-related deaths per year. It constitutes a significant part of drug-related deaths in Denmark. “It is appalling that […]

  • News round up

    Widespread roadworks frustrate Copenhagen shop owners

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    At present, there are more than 3,000 excavation projects underway in Copenhagen, writes TV2 Kosmopol. It stirs frustrations among commuters in the city. The many road works are especially troublesome for shopkeepers. They lose revenue because customers give up coming to their store. This applies to the fishmonger Christoffer Skov Pedersen. His shop “Sømunken” has […]

  • News round up

    Treasure hunt to find one million kroner in Norwegian forest goes viral

    ·

    Last year it wreaked havoc in remote forests of Norway and on the internet – now it’s back in the headlines. “We are at it again! In a secret place in Norway, we have hidden NOK 1,093,072,” writes Horde, the Norwegian company behind the “year’s wildest treasure hunt”. It’s simple enough: Whoever finds the bag […]

  • News round up

    Nyhavn property sale hits record square metre price

    ·

    A new record has been set for the most expensive per-square-metre real estate price in the historic Nyhavn quarter in Copenhagen. The commercial property Nyhavn 57 was sold for DKK 67,000 per square metre, according to a press release from the estate agent EDC Poul Erik Bech, which brokered the deal. The property is 389 […]

  • News round up

    Astronaut Andreas Mogensen returns to Denmark after six-month space mission

    ·

    Today, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen returns home to Denmark after a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The day will be marked with a press conference in the Ministry of Education and Research at 11:30am, followed by a celebration at the Experimentarium in Hellerup, Copenhagen. The six-month Huginn mission was Andreas Mogensen’s first […]

  • News round up

    Ballot opens today: vote by mail in the European Parliament elections

    ·

    The European Parliament elections will take place on 9 June 2024, but European residents in Copenhagen can already vote by mail. There are ten postal voting locations spread across the city.  “It is crucial that you use the voice you have. As the person responsible for the election board in the Municipality of Copenhagen, I […]

  • News round up

    Youtuber with 250 million followers launches chocolate in Denmark

    ·

    When the well-known YouTuber Mr. Beast launches his popular chocolate bars in Europe, Denmark will be the first country to sell them. In a press release on Monday, the distributor of the bars Wellexir announced that the chocolate, called Feastables will be launched in the Netherlands at the same time.  Mr. Beast – whose real […]

  • News round up

    Maersk to invest DKK 4.18 billion in building seaports in Nigeria

    ·

    The Danish shipping giant Maersk will invest USD 600 million, equivalent to DKK 4.18 billion, in developing seaport infrastructure in the West African country of Nigeria, according to Nigeria’s presidential office. A post from the Nigerian Presidency’s official account on X on Sunday reads: “President Bola Tinubu has secured an investment of 600 million dollars […]

  • News round up

    First three stops announced on new metro line between Copenhagen and Malmö

    ·

    Lotte van den Hout

    The first three Swedish stations on a proposed new metro line that will connect Copenhagen and Malmö accross the Øresund strait have been announced by the City of Malmö administration. The stations will be Fullriggaren, Stora Varusgatan and Malmö Centralstation. The subway will be the first to connect the two countries. From Denmark, passengers on […]

  • News round up

    Danish Shipping and Port Companies re-elects board with 14 men and 0 women

    ·

    Lars Jespersen, the managing director of SDK Shipping, has been re-elected as chairman of the Danish Shipping and Port Companies (DSHV). A company press release also announced two new faces, Teddy Folmer from Schultz Shipping and Karl Henrik Dahl from Oiltanking Copenhagen, on the newly-elected board, which continues to be made up entirely of men. […]

  • News round up

    Denmark to ban household chemicals linked to serious health effects ahead of EU ruling

    ·

    Increases in cholesterol levels, lowered antibody response to some vaccines, changes in liver enzymes, decreases in birth weight: these are some of the health effects that have been linked to exposure to a group of chemicals, common in households, called PFAS. These man-made chemicals have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the […]

  • News round up

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for latest DKK 4.4 billion military support package

    ·

    The government and a broad political majority agreed yesterday to allocate another DKK 4.4 billion of state finances to the Ukraine Fund, with the aim of securing more weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces. 

    “It is absolutely crucial that we show the Ukrainians that we stand behind them in the current serious situation,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a ministry press release.

    The funds will be used to purchase arms and equipment from the domestic and international defence industry, which will be donated to Ukraine. 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to Denmark in a post on X: “I thank all parties in the Danish parliament for today’s decision to increase military aid to Ukraine by 630 million dollars next year,” he wrote. 

    “We appreciate Denmark’s willingness to meet Ukraine’s urgent defense needs and share the strategic vision that the stronger Ukraine is, the stronger the whole of Europe will become. Many thanks to the Folketing, the Prime Minister and every single Dane”

    The new donation brings Denmark’s total military support for the Ukraine Fund in the period 2023-28 to 64.8 billion kroner, according to the Danish Ministry of Defence.

  • News round up

    Ambitions for free swimming in Copehagen Harbour dashed by new safety evaluation

    ·

    On hot summer afternoons, Copehagen’s harbourfront is thronged with sunbathers who come to the water’s edge to enjoy one of the biggest perks of life in the Danish capital: swimming in the canals. The city boasts ten bathing areas and three harbour pools. The pastime is so popular that politicians in City Hall have sought […]

  • News round up

    Huge impact: Fewer homes affected by noise with reduced speed

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Noise from road traffic is a significant problem and has consequences for our health and quality of life. New calculations show that planned speed reductions will have a large effect and reduce the number of homes with high noise pollution in Copenhagen considerably. The municipality has a goal of halving the number of homes with […]

  • News round up

    Denmark tops the economic EU for the fifth year in a row

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Last year, Denmark once again had the largest surplus on public finances among the EU countries, Ritzau reports. While many southern and eastern European countries have major problems with getting the state budget together, that’s not a problem in Denmark. For the fifth year in a row, Denmark has the largest surplus on public finances, […]

  • News round up

    Green market with products from local farmers expanding

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Grønt Marked (Green market) is expanding and opening a new permanent green market at Gammelholm in Indre By. There are four markets around Copenhagen and Frederiksberg.Here you can buy vegetables, eggs, cheese and meat at a market in a new district every Sunday. There are 2,000 visitors to each market, where 15 to 20 local […]

  • News round up

    Expert group recommends AI learning and testing in schools

    ·

    In future, tests in primary, youth and adult education should incorporate artificial intelligence, according to new recommendations from a group of experts on the chatbot ChatGPT and other digital aids.

    The Ministry of Children and Education writes in a press release for the announcement that it is unclear as yet how a AI testing will look in practice, but the Minister for Children and Education Mattias Tesfaye comments “digital development is here to stay”.

    “It is an important educational task to teach children and young people to relate to and use technology critically, and this places demands on how we prepare students for it in teaching,” said Tesfaye.

    He added that tests without AI tools will continue to be pivotal: “It is necessary to be able to assess what knowledge and skills the students have independently acquired,” he said.

    The expert group is chaired by Birgitte Vedersø, an independent consultant and former chairman of Danske Gymnasier. 

    The expert group presented its preliminary recommendations in December, and today announced the full list. The core aim of the recommendations is to eliminate exam cheating.

    “It is crucially important that students learn to use and relate to artificial intelligence in a reflective, critical and constructive way. Therefore, they must be helped by skilled subject teachers, and technology must be included in teaching and in exams side by side with exams without aids”, said Vedersø.

    “It will require new tests and working methods in school, where the focus is shifted from cheating to learning,” she added. 

    The group proposes forms of teaching and examination that place greater focus on asking good questions, as well as finding answers, and that digital aids could be used in oral tests. 

    Proposed exam formats include a project assignment, a case or a portfolio, which collects material from the entire school year.

    The Danish High School Students Association (DGS) is pleased by the expert group’s recommendations.

    DGS chair Asger Kjær Sørensen said: “Artificial intelligence is part of society, so of course we have to learn about it. Right now we are being sent out onto the digital highway without a driving licence, and something needs to be done about that.”

    In December, Tesfaye announced that the changes would likely take effect in spring 2025.

  • News round up

    Billionaire owner of Nordic Waste yet to deliver climate fund after landslide scandal

    ·

    It has been over three months since the billionaire family Østergaard-Nielsen announced plans to establish a climate fund to “remedy the problems surrounding landslides and climate change”. The announcement came after a 2 million tonne landslide of contaminated soil at Ølst near Randers in January 2024, at the Nordic Waste site owned by Østergaard-Nielsen. The […]

  • News round up

    Thursday is Climate Action Day – 100,000 citizens expected to take part

    ·

    On Thursday 25 April, over 100,000 people are expected to gather in various locations around the country in solidarity for Climate Action Day.  The day aims to bring together groups of people in local communities, companies or organisations to support the introduction of greener habits. “It is an invitation to all Danes tp do things […]

  • News round up

    New handcrafted lighthouse unveiled at Nordhavn

    ·

    Today, a new lighthouse is being unveiled on the pier at Sundmolen in Nordhavn, with the urban development organisation By og Havn throwing a public party to celebrate the inaugural switch-on of the lighthouse’s lamp. The new structure is a rebuild; a lighthouse previously stood on this site for over 100 years, guiding sailors into […]

