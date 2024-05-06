Police investigate vandalism of Jewish memorial stone in Copenhagen

In future, tests in primary, youth and adult education should incorporate artificial intelligence, according to new recommendations from a group of experts on the chatbot ChatGPT and other digital aids.
The Ministry of Children and Education writes in a press release for the announcement that it is unclear as yet how a AI testing will look in practice, but the Minister for Children and Education Mattias Tesfaye comments “digital development is here to stay”.
“It is an important educational task to teach children and young people to relate to and use technology critically, and this places demands on how we prepare students for it in teaching,” said Tesfaye.
He added that tests without AI tools will continue to be pivotal: “It is necessary to be able to assess what knowledge and skills the students have independently acquired,” he said.
The expert group is chaired by Birgitte Vedersø, an independent consultant and former chairman of Danske Gymnasier.
The expert group presented its preliminary recommendations in December, and today announced the full list. The core aim of the recommendations is to eliminate exam cheating.
“It is crucially important that students learn to use and relate to artificial intelligence in a reflective, critical and constructive way. Therefore, they must be helped by skilled subject teachers, and technology must be included in teaching and in exams side by side with exams without aids”, said Vedersø.
“It will require new tests and working methods in school, where the focus is shifted from cheating to learning,” she added.
The group proposes forms of teaching and examination that place greater focus on asking good questions, as well as finding answers, and that digital aids could be used in oral tests.
Proposed exam formats include a project assignment, a case or a portfolio, which collects material from the entire school year.
The Danish High School Students Association (DGS) is pleased by the expert group’s recommendations.
DGS chair Asger Kjær Sørensen said: “Artificial intelligence is part of society, so of course we have to learn about it. Right now we are being sent out onto the digital highway without a driving licence, and something needs to be done about that.”
In December, Tesfaye announced that the changes would likely take effect in spring 2025.