News round up

FCK takes Brøndby down – four teams in tight battle for Danish League title

·

The Copenhagen Post

Only three games remain for the teams in the Danish Superliga. Immense excitement for football fans as four teams – three from the capital area – are within two points of each other. FCK (Copenhagen) took first place with a 3-1 victory in the derby against Brøndby. The home team otherwise led the league for […]

  • News round up

    Right-wing parties not invited to Eurovision debate despite protests

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It will be a “decisive showdown” when the leading candidates to become chairman of the EU Commission on 23 May meet in a televised debate before the elections to the European Parliament on 9 June. These are the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) own words. But not all party groups in the EU are invited. The […]

  • News round up

    More Chinese electric cars will drive in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    87 percent of car dealers in Denmark expect that Chinese electric cars will increase their market share from the current eight percent. Some even expect that they can reach 50 percent in 10 years. This is based on a survey carried out by Dansk Industri, Ritzau writes. Brands such as BYD, Xpeng and MG are […]

  • News round up

    Danish financial sector has more than doubled its green investments in five years

    ·

    Economies’ transitions to more sustainable models that support circularity and green initiatives is foundational in the world’s fight against climate change. In Denmark, the finance sector therefore set a target to increase its green investments from DKK 400 billion in 2019 to 700 billion in 2030. But a new analysis by Finans Danmark has found […]

  • News round up

    Two Metro lines closed at the weekend

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On 22 June, Metro line M4 will be extended to Sydhavn. To complete the preparations, metro lines M3 and M4 will be closed for part of Pentecost. “We have tried to plan the closure so that it causes the least inconvenience to our passengers. We have chosen the weekend, when many of our passengers are […]

  • News round up

    Record numbers for going to a museum in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    2023 was a great year for museums in Denmark. Actually, the best ever, writes Denmark’s Statistic. Museums’ exhibitions were visited by 17.4 million times in 2023, which is the first year that has not been affected by COVID-19 since 2019. Hence, it makes sense to compare the number of visitors with 2019. In 2023, the […]

  • News round up

    Prime Minister warns of Russian hybrid attack

    ·

    There is a tangible threat of a hybrid attack from Russia, says Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is today meeting with Nordic colleagues and the German chancellor Olaf Schultz at a security conference in Stockholm. “It must be taken very seriously. We are doing so in the Danish government, in NATO, and we must […]

  • News round up

    Sunny days and bright nights continue

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The sunny weather over Denmark will continue through the week. Spring has been a long time coming, but now cold and wet April has been replaced by mild and sunny May. “The weather will be at its best this coming week. Plenty of sun is expected across the country, and daytime temperatures generally reach between […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    Bernie Sanders makes appeal to Denmark: Help America with its obesity epidemic

    ·

    The high prices in the US of Novo Nordisk’s type-2 diabetes and obesity medications, Ozempic and Wegovy, are straining the country’s healthcare system, says the American politician Bernie Sanders. In an op-ed published by the Danish media Politiken on Monday, Sanders calls on Danes to pressure the pharmaceutical giant to reduce the cost of the […]

  • News round up

    False video of Danish King waving Palestinian flag spreads online

    ·

    A video posted on X that falsely claims to show the Danish King Frederik waving a Palestinian flag on a balcony in Copenhagen has been widely shared. Shayan Sardarizadeh, a digital verification journalist at the BBC, points out that the man in the video is not the King. “The video was filmed at a pro-Palestinian […]

  • News round up

    Young woman seriously injured in Valby laundromat stabbing

    ·

    A 22-year-old woman is seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times by a 48-year-old female assailant at a laundromat in Folehaven in Valby on Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to Rigshospitalet and is “out of danger”, chief of duty at the Copenhagen Police Henrik Stormer told TV 2. Police received the report of the […]

  • News round up

    Northern Lights visible from Denmark this weekend

    ·

    This weekend there is a good chance of seeing the northern lights from Denmark. In recent days, there have been a record number of strong solar flares on the Sun, causing one of the most powerful geomagnetic storms for years to hit Earth. The aurora borealis is expected to be visible during the nights of […]

  • News round up

    Nordhavn’s new wooden high-rise is “the future of the construction industry”

    ·

    Construction of the 36-metre high Marmormolen – one of Denmark’s tallest wooden buildings – is complete. The nine-storey building, located in Nordhavn will mainly house offices, but the 28,000 square-metre plot will also feature shops, public green spaces, roof gardens and a park by the water, according to Magasinet KBH. Designed by Henning Larsen Arkitekter […]

  • News round up

    Another shark found in a car park in Vestjylland

    ·

    A dead shark has been found in a car park in Thisted in Vestjylland according to TV Midtvest. Michael Madsen, owner of the Jyllandsakvariet in Thyborøn, told the media that he believes it is a spiny dogfish – one of the best-known species in the dogfish family of sharks. Local resident Heinrich Damsgaard found the […]

  • News round up

    Young people and internationals are moving to this new Copenhagen district

    ·

    A newly developed residential area has opened up in Copenhagen. Already, the 193 apartments are filling up at Noli Residences. The new housing concept is aimed at young professionals aged between 26 and 40, with no dependent families. The Noli apartments are part of the new UN17 Village in Ørestad South.  Anne Skovbro, CEO of […]

  • News round up

    Venstre: Spend EU funds on protecting Denmark’s coastline

    ·

    The EU should help to finance coastal protection in Denmark, according to Venstre. Ahead of the EU parliamentary elections, the party is launching a proposal for a climate protection law in the EU, writes Ritzau. Under the proposal, EU funds will be used to secure Danish and European homes against climate change. “We face an […]

  • News round up

    Odense approves construction of Novo Nordisk factory

    ·

    The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has got the go-ahead to build a factory in Odense. It was an almost unanimous city council that voted on Thursday in favour of the new construction in the commercial area of Tietgen Nord. Only Enhedslisten voted against. Odense’s City and Culture Councillor Søren Windell is enthusiastic about the decision. […]

  • News round up

    Government announces opioid crackdown

    ·

    The Danish government is planning a comprehensive crackdown on the use and sale of opioids in Denmark, according to Berlingske.

    The plan includes a ban on eight synthetic opioids, increased drug policing, tougher penalties for sales, and the development of more addiction and harm treatments.

    The move comes after growing indications that opioids such as oxycondone and tramadol have become more prevalent on the Danish drug market. 

    Minister of Health Sophie Løhde told Berlingske that, especially amongst young people, opioid pills are becoming more and more widespread.

    “Many people think that you can take the pills without any problems, but they are highly addictive and deadly, and you run a colossal risk by starting to experiment with them,” she said.

    In April, an assessment from the country’s three forensic departments stated that opioids are the most dangerous group of drugs in Denmark.

    It emphasised that the compounds are powerful and addictive, comparing them to drugs such as cocaine and MDMA.

    In February, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard announced tougher penalties and stronger policing of opioids would be introduced, after 600,000 illegal pills – most of which were opioids – were seized at the border crossing to Frøslev.

    The Ministry of Taxation followed with an announcement that customs officials are finding more opioids at the border crossings than ever before.

    At the time, Hummelgaard said he was “nervous that we are standing at the foot of a mountain which could develop into an actual opioid crisis in Denmark”.

    The number of deaths due to suspected opioid poisoning in recent years has been around 124 to 134 per year, making up half of all drug-related deaths in Denmark.

  • News round up

    Body found in Copenhagen Harbour

    ·

    Divers from the emergency services recovered the body of a young man in Copenhagen Harbor on Thursday, head of duty at Copenhagen Police Henrik Svejstrup told TV2. “A person has been reported missing, but we can rule out that it is him, as he does not fit the description,” says Svejstrup. A passer-by called the emergency services, […]

  • News round up

    DSB app launches automatic train check in function

    ·

    Users of the DSB train travel app can now check in to their train journey with a finger-swipe, instead of showing their ticket to the conductor. Trips can be paid for in the app. The new functionality, called ‘Check in’, also checks passengers out automatically when the journey ends, unless they choose to do it […]

  • News round up

    Political leader and spokesperson for Copenhagen Pride resigns

    ·

    Copenhagen Pride’s political leader and spokesperson Lars Henriksen has announced that he is resigning. “Copenhagen Pride is bigger than me, and I have to face the fact that if my person overshadows Copenhagen Pride to any extent, it requires action. Therefore, today I have decided to step down as a political representative and spokesperson,” said […]

  • News round up

    Police solve mystery of shark on the bike path

    ·

    The police have identified the man who, last week, left a one-and-a-half-metre-long shark on a cycle path on Isagervej in Ringkøbing. He will receive a fine, Midt- and Vestjyllands Police confirmed in a post on Facebook. “The man had taken possession of the dead shark in the harbor, likely from some by-catch or fishing waste. […]

  • News round up

    All new parents to be asked about partner abuse

    ·

    To better detect family and partner abuse, Danish healthcare professionals will in future ask all parents-to-be whether they experience violence in their partnership and close relationships. Nurses, midwives and general practitioners will therefore be able to establish a case basis from which to track down and respond to violence. The Danish Health Authority announced the […]

  • News round up

    New study: One in three in Denmark get serious heart disease

    ·

    An increasing number of people in Denmark are being diagnosed with heart fibrillation. For many, this progresses to heart failure. Atrial fibrillation – also known as heart fibrillation – is one of the most common cardiovascular diseases.  But the risk is greater than previously thought, according to new research by the Danish Center for Health […]

  • News round up

    More sponsors withdraw from Copenhagen Pride

    ·

    Last week, several Copenhagen Pride’s major partners – pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, shipping and logistics company Mærsk, private-sector association Dansk Industry, and accounting multinational KPMG – withdrew their support for the LGBTQI+ organisation, citing that it had become overly “politicised”. Now, the financial services company Nykredit and the travel company TUI have also pulled their […]

  • News round up

    Mayor criticises university protest: “We do not want American conditions”

    ·

    The ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstration on the grounds of the University of Copenhagen is contributing to a climate of political polarisation, says Copenhagen’s children and youth mayor Jakob Næsager. In an e-mail to DR, he wrote: “As a politician and mayor of Copenhagen, I can only sharply distance myself from the event.” “We do not want American […]

  • 70 percent drop in number of au pairs in Denmark

    ·

    Over the past ten years, the number of people working as au pairs in Denmark has fallen drastically, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik. In 2023, 533 people were granted approval to work as au pairs in Denmark, down from 1,989 in 2013 – a drop of more than 73 percent. Among possible explanations […]

  • News round up

    Trawling to be banned on five vulnerable Danish reefs

    ·

    The Danish government has prepared a bill to ban trawling in five vulnerable reef areas off the west coast of Denmark. Seine and beam trawling – two types of bottom trawling – will be prohibited under the new law, according to a press release from the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries. Both comprise the […]

  • News round up

    Police investigate vandalism of Jewish memorial stone in Copenhagen

    ·

    Copenhagen Police are investigating the defacement of a memorial stone that commemorates the civilian evacuation of Danish Jews to Sweden during World War II. The memorial located at Israels Plads near Nørreport Station, was doused with red paint after a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Sunday, according to TV2. “It is a matter of vandalism, and the […]

  • News round up

    Significant number of workers for online services like Wolt face occupational abuse

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    More than 40 percent of young platform employees have been exposed to offensive actions at work in the past year. The numbers come from new research from Aalborg University, Roskilde University and the National Research Center for the Working Environment, writes Ritzau. Digital platforms have made life easier for a lot of people who order […]

  • News round up

    Mayor of Copenhagen visits Paris’ Notre Dame for inspiration on Børsen rebuild

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    During the weekend, Copenhagen’s Lord Mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen was in Paris and took notes from the rebuilding of the burned down Notre Dame church. She will use the experience when the classic Børsen building is to be rebuilt. “The municipality (in Paris) used the accident as an opportunity to reconsider whether you have to […]

  • News round up

    Q1 financial round up: Dansk Bank, Novonesis and Netcompany

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danske Bank continues to benefit from rising interest income. In the first quarter of the year, the bank earned DKK 5.6 billion. This is approximately nine percent more than the first quarter in 2023, according to Danske Bank’s accounts for the first quarter. The bank’s interest income amounts to just over DKK 9.1 billion. In […]

  • News round up

    Fewer houses, more apartments are for sale in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There are more houses for sale in Denmark than the previous month. However, not in Copenhagen, where houses for sale have fallen. Contrary, the number of apartments for sale is increasing, according to Boligsiden, the brokers’ portal for homes offered for sale. Starting this year, new property taxes were introduced in Denmark. It has a […]

  • News round up

    Police reject municipal request to lower speed limits on city streets to combat sound pollution

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Recently, The Post reported that planned speed reductions will have a large effect and reduce the number of homes with high noise pollution in Copenhagen considerably. On several streets in the capital, the speed limits have been reduced. However, there are also a number of stretches of road where the police have rejected the politicians’ […]

  • News round up

    Denmark hosts Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

    ·

    Ministers and business representatives from twenty-six African and five Nordic countries are meeting today and tomorrow in Copenhagen for the annual Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (NAFM). The Danish government has been pushing recently to strategise its cooperation with Africa, especially in the business sector. Meanwhile, NAFM’s African participants are also keen to pivot the meeting’s […]

  • News round up

    Maersk recovers earnings in first quarter as Red Sea crisis continues

    ·

    The Danish logistics and shipping group AP Møller-Mærsk has reported a profit of USD 208 million (DKK 1.45 billion) in the first quarter of 2024, showing a strong recovery in earnings compared to its loss of USD 442 million (DKK 3 billion) in the last quarter. The turbulent finances are the result of major disruptions […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk upward adjusts 2024 forecast

    ·

    The Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has raised its revenue forecast for the current year, following the presentation of its first quarter accounts on Thursday. The company’s net profit in the first three months increased by 28 percent to DKK 25.41 billion. Having previously predicted a growth in sales of between 18 to 26 percent […]

  • News round up

    Shark found in the middle of cycle path

    ·

    An unusual sight greeted cyclists in Rindum near Ringkøbing on Thursday morning. A one-and-a-half-metre-long dead shark had been left on a cycle path on Isagervej. Jan Nørrum, the chief of duty at Midt- and Vestjyllands Police told TV2 MIDTVEST that they do not know how it ended up there. “Law enforcement has not received any […]

  • News round up

    Mini-forest to be planted Frederiksberg

    ·

    Lotte van den Hout

    A new forest will be planted in Frederiksberg, the most populated municipality of Denmark.  The wooded area will span 50 square metres, following the guidelines of the Japanese Miyawaki woods, using an indigenous Danish tree species, according to the media FrederiksbergLIV. The goal of the Miyawaki method is to grow a forest on a small […]

  • News round up

    Ship in Køge Harbor risks capsizing after fire

    ·

    A ship moored in Køge Harbor is at risk of capsizing after a fire broke out on board on Tuesday afternoon. Pictures from the scene on Wednesday morning show the cargo ship ‘Rix Munte’ leaning precariously towards the harbour quay. The director of Køge Havn Thomas Elm Kampmann says the vessel appears more stable than […]

  • News round up

    Nationwide siren and mobile alarm test at 12pm today

    ·

    A loud siren will sound at 12pm today, as the Danish Emergency Management Agency and the Danish National Police test Denmark’s nationwide emergency alarm system.  Mobile phones will also receive a test warning via the S!RENEN system.  The test warning will contain the text: “TEST – S!RENEN – TEST”, according to the S!RENEN website. In […]

  • News round up

    Danish star Mads Mikkelsen scores major role in new Lion King

    ·

    Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has scored a major role in Disney’s upcoming animation Mufasa: The Lion King – a prequel to the 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King. Mikkelsen will play the voice of Kiros – “a formidable lion with big plans for his pride”, according to the American media Variety. Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins […]

  • News round up

    Opioids kill more people than any other drug in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A new report on opioid abuse among young people shows that preparations such as tramadol and oxycodone are beginning to show in several statistics of abuse, Berlingske writes. “Suspected poisoning with opioids” eventually accounts for over 100 drug-related deaths per year. It constitutes a significant part of drug-related deaths in Denmark. “It is appalling that […]

  • News round up

    Widespread roadworks frustrate Copenhagen shop owners

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    At present, there are more than 3,000 excavation projects underway in Copenhagen, writes TV2 Kosmopol. It stirs frustrations among commuters in the city. The many road works are especially troublesome for shopkeepers. They lose revenue because customers give up coming to their store. This applies to the fishmonger Christoffer Skov Pedersen. His shop “Sømunken” has […]

  • News round up

    Treasure hunt to find one million kroner in Norwegian forest goes viral

    ·

    Last year it wreaked havoc in remote forests of Norway and on the internet – now it’s back in the headlines. “We are at it again! In a secret place in Norway, we have hidden NOK 1,093,072,” writes Horde, the Norwegian company behind the “year’s wildest treasure hunt”. It’s simple enough: Whoever finds the bag […]

  • News round up

    Nyhavn property sale hits record square metre price

    ·

    A new record has been set for the most expensive per-square-metre real estate price in the historic Nyhavn quarter in Copenhagen. The commercial property Nyhavn 57 was sold for DKK 67,000 per square metre, according to a press release from the estate agent EDC Poul Erik Bech, which brokered the deal. The property is 389 […]

  • News round up

    Astronaut Andreas Mogensen returns to Denmark after six-month space mission

    ·

    Today, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen returns home to Denmark after a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The day will be marked with a press conference in the Ministry of Education and Research at 11:30am, followed by a celebration at the Experimentarium in Hellerup, Copenhagen. The six-month Huginn mission was Andreas Mogensen’s first […]

  • News round up

    Ballot opens today: vote by mail in the European Parliament elections

    ·

    The European Parliament elections will take place on 9 June 2024, but European residents in Copenhagen can already vote by mail. There are ten postal voting locations spread across the city.  “It is crucial that you use the voice you have. As the person responsible for the election board in the Municipality of Copenhagen, I […]

  • News round up

    Youtuber with 250 million followers launches chocolate in Denmark

    ·

    When the well-known YouTuber Mr. Beast launches his popular chocolate bars in Europe, Denmark will be the first country to sell them. In a press release on Monday, the distributor of the bars Wellexir announced that the chocolate, called Feastables will be launched in the Netherlands at the same time.  Mr. Beast – whose real […]

  • News round up

    Maersk to invest DKK 4.18 billion in building seaports in Nigeria

    ·

    The Danish shipping giant Maersk will invest USD 600 million, equivalent to DKK 4.18 billion, in developing seaport infrastructure in the West African country of Nigeria, according to Nigeria’s presidential office. A post from the Nigerian Presidency’s official account on X on Sunday reads: “President Bola Tinubu has secured an investment of 600 million dollars […]

