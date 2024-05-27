News round up

Defence Minister proposes EU cyber force to fight Russian troll army

·

The EU needs a small combat-ready force of cyber security specialists that can respond to hybrid threats aimed at Denmark and Europe, says Venstre party chairman and defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Poulsen stresses that the threat of cyber attacks has grown, will only get bigger, and will be aimed at several different layers of […]

  News round up

    Municipalities get a nice boost in 2025 budget

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The government and the National Association of Municipalities (KL) have entered into an agreement for the municipalities’ finances for 2025, Ritzau reports. DKK 3.4 billion more will be given next year for welfare, according to the agreement. Last year, the so-called service framework was increased by DKK 1.4 billion, so this is a significant increase […]

  News round up

    New Metro line opens with huge street party

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On 22 June, five new metro stations will open when the M4 to Sydhavn and Valby opens after almost six years of construction. The inauguration is marked with a street party on Mozarts Plads and a royal blessing. The new metro line connects Sydhavnen and Valby to the Metronet and makes it easier to get […]

  News round up

    Hotels in Copenhagen get more international guests

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Copenhagen is a preferred destination for more international visitors and tourists. In 2023, the number of international guests at the capital’s hotels increased by 17 percent compared to 2022. In total, there were 5.7 million hotel nights from international guests at hotels in the Capital Region, according to figures from Statistics Denmark. The Capital Region […]

  News round up

    Climate Council recommends the government aims higher than 2030 target

    ·

    If the government wants to be sure of reaching Denmark’s climate goals in 2030, it should aim higher, the Climate Council, the government’s environmental watchdog, wrote in a memo obtained by DR on Friday. In its foundational targets, laid out in 2022, the Danish government pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent […]

  News round up

    Tough questions to answer to get Danish citizenship

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Wednesday, the Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (Siri) released the entrance exam for internationals applying for Danish citizenship. It is called the “Indfødretsprøven” and is a test that must be passed in order to obtain Danish citizenship. 6311 people were registered for the test, where the participants had 45 minutes to answer 45 […]

  News round up

    The royal family gets a pay day

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish royal family gets a considerable salary increase of almost DKK 30 million annually, a majority in Folketinget has decided. It applies to both King Frederik, Crown Prince Christian and Queen Margrethe, who abdicated the throne to her son in January, Ritzau reports. Two days before the change of throne in January, the government […]

  News round up

    SAS still flies with a large deficit

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The airline SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) continues to lose money. From November 2023 to April 2024, the company had a deficit of DKK 2.8 billion, shows SAS’s half-year accounts, published on Thursday. SAS is waiting for the EU and the Swedish legal system to approve the company’s reconstruction plan. In March, the plan was approved by […]

  News round up

    The first police report has come after shocking documentary

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Based on the TV 2 documentary “The Black Swan”, the Bar Council has reported the lawyer Lise Roulund to the police. “Today we made a police report against Lise Roulund. Only based on the statements and actions that are shown in the documentary,” says Chairman of the Danish Bar Association, Martin Lavesen, to TV 2. […]

  • News round up

    University of Copenhagen drops investments in West Bank following student protests

    ·

    The University of Copenhagen announced on Tuesday it would cease investments in companies that do business in the occupied West Bank, following weeks of ongoing student demonstrations protesting the university’s links to Israel.

    Hundreds of students set up an encampment on campus grounds in early May, calling for the university to cut academic and financial relations with Israel, and to divest from all companies operating in occupied Palestinian territories.

    In a post on X, the University of Copenhagen wrote: “From tomorrow (May 29) KU will no longer have investments in funds that have Airbnb, Booking[.]com and the online travel company eDreams ODIGEO in their portfolio. There were investments in the three companies for a total of around DKK 1 million.”

    It elaborated that the decision was due to “risk management and ethical investment policy”, as well as “the reflections the rectorate has made on the basis of conversations with students and staff in connection with the conflict in Israel and Palestine.”

    Student demands for financial transparency are reasonable, and promised a more open future policy, with guidance from fund managers “to manage its investments and ensure they comply with a United Nations list of companies involved in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.”

    “The rectorate considers it completely reasonable that the university population has insight into what the university’s funds are invested in. We therefore continue to work on how, within the current agreements, we can provide a status for the portfolio at regular intervals,” stated the post on X.

    The University of Copenhagen has a yearly revenue of over DKK 10 billion, some of which is invested in bonds and equities, according to Reuters.

    Israel captured territories in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip after winning a 1967 war with neighbouring Arab states.

  News round up

    Volcanic eruption on Iceland

    ·

    A volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland erupted on Wednesday afternoon, footage from the scene, verified by Reuters, shows. It is the fifth volcanic eruption in the area since December. According to the Icelandic media RUV, Iceland’s Meteorological Office has confirmed the eruption. “An eruption has begun near Sundhnúk, north of Grindavik,” detailed the […]

  News round up

    This year’s Distortion festival promises to transform chaos into control

    ·

    The 2024 edition of Copenhagen’s annual electronic music street festival, Distortion, begins today. It will be a more grown-up and cultural Distortion than before, says founder Thomas Fleurquin. In the years leading up to the corona pandemic, up to 100,000 people participated daily in the open street parties, drawing a windfall of complaints from Copenhageners […]

  News round up

    Copenhagen’s much needed new long-distance bus terminal to open next week

    ·

    Copenhagen’s new bus terminal opens on Thursday 6 June, replacing the current solution, where long-distance buses run to and from Ingerslevsgade by DGI-byen.  This solution has for years been characterized by traffic chaos, where buses dispatch and collect passengers by the side of a busy road, with no signage, timetables or covered areas, in the […]

  News round up

    Prime Minister reacts to undercover organised crime documentary: “Very, very transgressive”

    ·

    A new undercover documentary, released today by TV2, that captures undeniable video evidence of high-flying Danish lawyers and business people helping rockers and gang members to commit crimes, and cooperating in extensive fraud, has left Denmark’s authorities and civilian audiences alike in shock. For six months, 36-year-old commercial lawyer Amira Smajic worked as a mole, […]

  News

    Record number of votes: Here is Copenhagen’s new construction of the year

    ·

    Karen’s Minde Aksen has scooped the Audience Award – part of the Building of the Year Awards – at the CAFx Architecture Festival. The construction, an urban water catchment design able to handle 15000 cubic metres of stormwater, is located in Sydhavn – a place where “a very special grassroots spirit prevails, paired with wild […]

  News round up

    MobilePay changes controversial new function after backlash

    ·

    Earlier this year, the popular payment app MobilePay was relaunched. One of the updates was a function that when users requested money from someone, the request would disappear after seven days. Before the update, there was no expiration date. This update has proved incredibly unpopular and generated a windfall of complaints. MobilePay has therefore extended […]

  News round up

    Dribe is latest car-sharing service to pull plug in Denmark

    ·

    Danes don’t seem to be interested in car subscription services. After investing a three-digit million sum, the Semler Group, which imports VW, Audi and Skoda, has decided to liquidat its subscription service, Dribe. Since 2017, a total of 8000 customers have used Dribe, which allows private and business users to lease a car on subscription […]

  News round up

    Cutting agriculture emissions: Farmers cannot take on the task alone

    ·

    The role of agriculture in the state of Danish nature is one of the most important and impactful political debates in today’s climate-change policy. At the latest edition this weekend of Naturmoødet – an annual nature-themed political debate and knowledge-sharing conference attended by the most powerful figures in environmental legislation – agriculture was a central […]

  News round up

    Defence Minister proposes EU cyber force to fight Russian troll army

    ·

    The EU needs a small combat-ready force of cyber security specialists that can respond to hybrid threats aimed at Denmark and Europe, says Venstre party chairman and defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Poulsen stresses that the threat of cyber attacks has grown, will only get bigger, and will be aimed at several different layers of […]

  News round up

    Aarhus University drops gene project with Chinese partners citing ethical concerns

    ·

    Aarhus University has dropped all cooperation with Chinese companies in gene mapping, according to Radio4.dk. Vice-dean of the university Brian Vinter says the decision is not due to a specific incident, but to a growing concern that the Chinese partners are misusing the research results. “The small differences in our genome are what make you […]

  News round up

    New biodiversity agreement between landowners will see 40 percent of Copenhagen undergo rewilding efforts

    ·

    Copenhagen needs more and better urban habitats for plants, trees, and animals like hedgehogs, bumblebees and the great woodpecker. And Copenhageners should have improved access to varied nature in the city. These are the visions behind an agreement, signed last week on the UN’s Biodiversity Day, between Copenhagen Municipality and a 19 of the city’s […]

  News round up

    Right wing group split before Europe elections – German party thrown out

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) is no longer part of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament. The group of the parliament’s most right-wing parties, says that it will not be associated with “incidents involving Maximilian Krah”, DR writes. Krah is the AfD’s leading candidate for the European Parliament elections in June. He […]

  News round up

    Denmark and Germany have delivered useless tanks to Ukraine

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In February 2023, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen presented a large donation of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. It turns out that a great number of the older tanks are largely useless. “There have been problems with shooting computers, which have an impact on how you fire and hit with different types of ammunition. Other tanks […]

  News round up

    PM Mette Frederiksen wants Liberal Alliance leader to challenge her for top post

    ·

    Denmark currently has one official candidate for the post of Prime Minister – the incumbent Socialdemokratiet leader Mette Frederiksen herself. But as the government coalition parties tumble to historic lows in the polls, opposition parties make gains, and the general election deadline looms, PM Frederiksen has called for challengers to announce themselves for the top […]

  News round up

    Shots fired in Copenhagen – no deaths

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Shots were fired on Thursday in Nørrebro and in Vanløse. The police don’t think the two episodes are related. On Thursday afternoon, two people were hit in the area around Bispeengbuen and Lundtoftegade in Nørrebro. Both people are out of danger. Copenhagen Police have arrested three people in connection with the shooting. “Their role in […]

  News round up

    Internationals lift employment in Denmark to a new record

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Employment in Denmark has increased by 32,400 people in the past 12 months. According to Danmarks Statistik, there were 3,016,400 people in work at the end of March. Most people ever since measurement began. According to senior economist at Dansk Industri, Steen Nielsen, the progress is largely due to international labor. “International employees have accounted […]

  News round up

    Police promise openness in Emilie Meng murder case

    ·

    When the ongoing criminal case against a 33-year-old man for murder, rape and abduction of three girls is over, the Sydsjælland and Lolland-Falster Police departments will evaluate the investigation and justice proceedings, and publicly present their conclusions and lessons learned, authorities have promised. According to the regional media sn.dk, the police have pledged to comment on […]

  News round up

    80 abandoned king pythons found in a house in Nordjylland

    ·

    Nordjylland Police made an unusual discovery on Wednesday evening, when they found some 80 king python snakes abandoned in a property in Vester Hassing in Nordjylland. The snakes were divided between 50 boxes, many in bad condition. In total, there were 77 live snakes, while some were dead, the chief of duty at Nordjylland Police, […]

  News round up

    15-year-old boy stabbed to death at bus stop – 14-year-old arrested

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The police are searching for a young man who is believed to have participated in a stabbing of a 15-year-old boy who got off a bus at a bus stop on Frederikssundsvej near Humlebjerg in Copenhagen’s northwest quarter. Yesterday, the police arrested a 14-year-old boy for the murder. He is believed to be one of […]

  News round up

    Prehistoric tusk discovered in gravel pit in Jylland

    ·

    A local man has unearthed a prehistoric tusk in Siem Grusgrav gravel pit, near Terndrup in North Jylland. According to the Natural History Museum in Aarhus, which has since received the tusk, it may be the remains of a woolly mammoth from the Weichsel Ice Age, which ended about 11,700 years ago. “I could see […]

  News round up

    Randers Municipality reports Nordic Waste to the police again

    ·

    Randers Municipality has reported the company Nordic Waste to the police for violating several sections of the Environmental Protection Act. The municipality confirmed the police report in a press release, but municipal director Jesper Kaas Schmidt says he cannot reveal its contents, according to TV 2 Østjylland. “But I can say that if we find […]

  News round up

    Police impose temporary ban on Bandidos MC rock club in Denmark

    ·

    The police have imposed a temporary ban on the rock club Bandidos MC in Denmark, according to a statement from the club’s defence lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen to Ritzau on Wednesday. The National Special Crime Unit (NSK) will deliver a press briefing at 10AM. The immediate effect of the ban is to make it illegal […]

  News round up

    12 men arrested on suspicion of money laundering DKK 900 million

    ·

    12 men suspected of money laundering at least DKK 900 million were arrested on Tuesday in a major operation, spanning raids on several addresses in Copenhagen, Aarhus and other cities. The campaign was launched at 10.30 on Tuesday morning. 19 addresses were raided in Copenhagen, Hvidovre, Skovlunde and Aarhus, and one in Sweden, detailed Copenhagen […]

  General

    University of Copenhagen terminates dialogue with protesting students

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There will be no dialogue between the movement Students Against the Occupation and the University of Copenhagen. Various events on Friday prompted the university to withdraw. On Friday morning, students blocked the entrance to a building on Vor Frue Plads in central Copenhagen. According to the university, vandalism and harassment were committed related to the […]

  News round up

    Brøndby greeted by happy fans and fireworks before the final game

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A week ago, Brøndby was down after defeat in the arch-rival match against FC Copenhagen (FCK). But two victories against FC Nordsjælland (1-0) and cup champions Silkeborg (2-0) have brought Brøndby into first place before the last game on Sunday. All due to help of other results, but such has been the season. Lots of […]

  News round up

    Sydbank takes over Coop Bank

    ·

    Sydbank has entered an agreement with Coop amba – the umbrella company that owns the supermarkets Kvickly, Brugsen and 365discount – to purchase 100 percent ownership of its financial subsidiary Coop Bank. The transaction affects 88,000 customers, writes Sydbank in a stock exchange announcement. “It has been crucial for us to find a buyer who […]

  News round up

    Over 50,000 have voted on future banknote design

    ·

    More than 50,000 citizens have so far taken part in Danmarks Nationalbank’s survey to decide the final design for Denmark’s new banknote series.  On 13 May, Danmarks Nationalbank published three themes and eight achievements of national significance and the people behind them, as potential motifs for future banknotes. Until 2 June, citizens can vote on […]

  News round up

    Record numbers taking part in Royal Run today

    ·

    For the second year in a row, the Royal Run has hit a record for number of participants with 95,000 runners taking part across the country today. The first Royal Run was held in 2018 on the occasion of King Frederik’s 50th birthday. It is the sixth time that King Frederik has hosted the run, […]

  News round up

    Royal Run will disrupt Copenhagen traffic and pedestrians on holiday Sunday and Monday

    ·

    The Royal Run route, which winds around the Copenhagen lakes and through Frederiksberg in a 10-kilometre loop, will be closed to traffic on Pinse Monday 20 May from 07.00 – 23.00. Photo: Royal Run A parking ban on streets around Nyhavn, where the race starts and finishes, will apply from the day before the run, […]

  News round up

    Copenhagen: 15-year-old girl missing for five days – police appeal for information

    ·

    There is still no trace of 15-year-old Gabriela from Copenhagen, who has been missing since Saturday night, according to deputy police inspector from Copenhagen Police Lasse Michelsen. “We still have nothing to indicate that she has been the victim of a crime or an accident, but we are not taking any chances. That is why […]

  News round up

    Four more sponsors drop from Copenhagen Pride

    ·

    The consulting firms Rambøll and Boston Consulting Group are withdrawing as sponsors of Copenhagen Pride, according to Berlingske. Danske Bank and Dansk Arbejdsgiverforening (the Danish Employers’ Association) have also terminated their partnerships. In doing so, they become the latest four to join the ranks of companies that have cut ties the LGBTQ+ organisation, that previously […]

  News round up

    Museum reform boosts funding, but tough new requirements worry small institutions

    ·

    Many Danish museums will get a budget increase under the new museum reform, announced by the Culture Ministry yesterday. Overall, the government will allocate an extra DKK 75 million in financial support to state-recognised museums across the country, confirmed Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt in a press briefing. To be considered a ‘state-recognised museum’ – […]

  News round up

    High risk of wildfires in Copenhagen as dry and windy conditions continue

    ·

    The risk of wildfires is currently high in Copenhagen, especially in the western neighbourhoods, warns the Capital Region Emergency Services (Hovedstadens Beredskab). “The fire danger in nature is currently high! The wet April is long gone. We receive several 112 reports about fires outdoors every day and have already put out one fire today that […]

  News round up

    PM Mette Frederiksen to meet Macron in Paris on Friday

    ·

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be in Paris on Friday to meet the French President Emmanuel Macron. The two heads of state will convene at the Élysée Palace, and continued support for Ukraine will be top of the agenda, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. “Support for Ukraine comes before everything […]

  News round up

    Number of Romanians in Danish labour market triples in ten years

    ·

    The number of Romanians in the Danish labour market has tripled over the course of 10 years from 2013 to 2023, from some 15,500 people to 46,100, according to a new analysis by SMVdanmark, based on figures from the Danish Agency for Labor Market and Recruitment. Romanian workers therefore comprise a significant share of the […]

  News round up

    Kilometre-long flag parade and special changing of the guard to mark King’s birthday next week

    ·

    Red and white flags will line the streets from Kongens Nytorv to Rådhuspladsen in Copenhagen next week, to mark the Danish King Frederik X’s birthday.  The decoration has been planned by the city’s trade and business association KCC, whose director Michael Gatten calls it “a beautiful Copenhagen tradition that we are now bringing back to […]

  General

    More Danes drive Tesla

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It’s hard not to spot on the roads. Tesla is the choice of many drivers. This is also confirmed in numbers. Tesla had sales of DKK 8.1 billion in Denmark in 2023, which corresponds to a growth of more than 400 percent, Børsen and Ritzau write. A total of 22,512 cars were delivered to the […]

  News round up

    Right-wing parties not invited to Eurovision debate despite protests

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It will be a “decisive showdown” when the leading candidates to become chairman of the EU Commission on 23 May meet in a televised debate before the elections to the European Parliament on 9 June. These are the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) own words. But not all party groups in the EU are invited. The […]

  News round up

    More Chinese electric cars will drive in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    87 percent of car dealers in Denmark expect that Chinese electric cars will increase their market share from the current eight percent. Some even expect that they can reach 50 percent in 10 years. This is based on a survey carried out by Dansk Industri, Ritzau writes. Brands such as BYD, Xpeng and MG are […]

  News round up

    Danish financial sector has more than doubled its green investments in five years

    ·

    Economies’ transitions to more sustainable models that support circularity and green initiatives is foundational in the world’s fight against climate change. In Denmark, the finance sector therefore set a target to increase its green investments from DKK 400 billion in 2019 to 700 billion in 2030. But a new analysis by Finans Danmark has found […]

  News round up

    Two Metro lines closed at the weekend

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On 22 June, Metro line M4 will be extended to Sydhavn. To complete the preparations, metro lines M3 and M4 will be closed for part of Pentecost. “We have tried to plan the closure so that it causes the least inconvenience to our passengers. We have chosen the weekend, when many of our passengers are […]

