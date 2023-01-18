Millions to see dip in electricity prices 

Servicing 2.5 million customers, Cerius, Radius Elnet and Tre-For all expect to lower their prices in the coming months

Plugging in will be more affordable soon (photo: Pixabay)
January 18th, 2023 3:01 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

Electricity prices have shot up nationwide over the past year thanks to the War in Ukraine and sky-high inflation.

But there could finally be some relief on the horizon – at least for the 2.5 million customers living on the eastern side of Denmark.

Electricity providers Cerius, Radius Elnet and Tre-For – which provide electricity for some 2.5 million people in Zealand and nearby islands – have decided to reduce their tariffs in the near future.

Cerius and Radius Elnet will do so on March 1, while Tre-For is considering following suit.

“It was a difficult decision to increase prices this autumn, but the sudden spike in electricity meant there was no way around it,” Cäthe Juul Bay-Smidt, a spokesperson for Cerius and Radius Elnet, told TV2 News.

“But as we said back then and ever since, we would reduce the prices again as soon as we have seen a long-term tendency to lower electricity prices. We see that now, and that means we have lower costs and can put down prices.”

READ ALSO: Danish homeowners facing high electricity prices as temperatures plummet along with wind speeds

Future remains tenuous
More specifically, the reduction pertains to the price the companies charge for transporting electricity from the source to consumers and maintaining the grid.

Bay-Smidt said it was unsure how long the reduction in price would last.

Radius Elnet service around 1 million homes and companies in the Copenhagen area, as well as north Zealand and parts of mid-Zealand. 

Cerius services customers in northwest, mid and south Zealand, Lolland-Falster and the surrounding islands.

Finally, Tre-For, provides electricity to the Triangle Region of Denmark: Billund, Fredericia, Haderslev, Kolding, Middelfart and Vejle.



Latest News

Sponsored content
How to Transform Your Home Decor on a Budget Using DIY Ideas
International
Ready at Ramstein: Denmark to pledge Ukraine aid at key defence summit 
National
Long-term COVID-effects affect well-educated women in particular, according to Danish study
National
Fluorescence, thy name is woman! Men more likely to cycle without lights

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2020 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2020 Online Post | All Rights Reserved