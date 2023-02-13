Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Already a massive hit on social media, Reiley hopes to end Denmark’s recent poor form at the popular international song contest

Reiley hopes to make Denmark a contender once again (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

He’s already got 10 million followers on TikTok and 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Harnessing social media, Reiley has fashioned a career in the music industry … particularly in South Korea, where he has performed live, done promotions and produced a single with one of the country’s biggest bands.

Not bad for a 20-year-old kid from the Faroe Islands.

READ ALSO: Ballet Review: A show-stopper so swan-like surely Serkis is pulling the strings

A big heart for Denmark

But on Saturday night in Næstved he garnered perhaps the biggest accolade of his budding career by winning Denmark’s bid for 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Breaking my heart’.

“When the opportunity surfaced to compete at the Danish Eurovision Competition, it was the perfect forum for me to strengthen my connection to Denmark,” said Reiley.

“So I’m really happy and excited about the opportunity to represent and make the country proud in such an iconic competition – and with this song, which I enjoy so much.”

Reiley beat out seven other artists for the opportunity to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision.

Check out his winning song in the video here.