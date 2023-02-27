Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Danish shoe manufacturer paying the price for not withdrawing from invader

Ecco facing backlash for staying in Russia (photo: Ecco)

On Thursday night, Ecco’s headquarters in Tønder in southern Denmark was vandalised ahead of Friday’s anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A stone plinth close to the headquarters was draped in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Underneath the cloak, a numbers of large ‘Zs’ were discovered – the symbol of the Russian army during the invasion. .

“We are, of course, investigating whether it is politically motivated,” said Henning Marcussen, a deputy superintendent with the South and South Jutland Police, according to DR.

Remains in Russia

Ecco’s attack was premeditated, as the shoe manufacturer remains one of the last Danish companies to continue with its operations in Russia.

The company has been harshly criticised for its choice by PM Mette Frederiksen and the Danish Royal Family, which last year withdrew its patronage.

In August, a store in Copenhagen was also vandalised.

For the moment, the police have no suspects and are appealing for witnesses.