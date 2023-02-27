Podcasts

Here’s where you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights tonight!

Loïc Padovani    February 27th, 2023

The Northern Lights will be out tonight again

Don’t be the pillock blocking everyone’s view tonight! (photo: pxhere.com)

Already several were lucky yesterday night, but it could be your turn tonight.

The Northern Lights, which are also known as aurora borealis, are pretty rare in Denmark.

But tonight, between 21:00 and 02:00, you might be able to see them if you’re in the right place at the right time. Midnight has been pinpointed by experts as the best time to look.

As shown by pictures posted online yesterday, these were powerful enough to see from several Danish cities, despite the heavy lights and views limited by buildings.

Looking north from Nordhavn
It was possible to watch the phenomenon in Nordhavn in Copenhagen. Nothing suggests it will be the same tonight, but who knows: it might be the case again.

“The sun is still quite active, and right now it looks like there could be Northern Lights between 9pm and 2am tonight,” Cecilie Sand Nørholm, an astrophysicist at the Planetarium in Copenhagen, told DR.

“This does not guarantee there will be Northern Lights during that entire time, as they can come very sporadically.”

Good time to see them
The weather will be mild and there won’t be many clouds, especially in the north of Denmark, according to DR’s meteorologist Søren Jacobsen.

Heading north might be a good option if you want the best seat in the house to watch the show. North Jutland, among other places, could be a pretty smart choice, as there are lots of dark zones and, therefore, more chances to see the Northern Lights.

According to Nørholm, Sjællands Odde in Zealand is also a good bet. She advises people to avoid big cities and bring a camera, because viewing by night vision is better than our bare eyes.

