Parliament urging members to avoid using TikTok

Christian W    February 28th, 2023

Centre for Cyber Security warned last week that there was a risk of espionage in connection with having the Chinese app on state devices

Is the clock ticking on TikTok? (photo: Flickr/Solen Feyissa)

An increasing number of authorities around the world are banning Chinese video service TikTok over fears of espionage.

Denmark is following suit following Parliament’s decision to strongly urge its members to avoid using TikTok on their work devices – mobile phones, tablets and computers – following recommendations from the Centre for Cyber Security (CFCS).

“Parliament takes heed of the evaluations made by the security authorities,” said Parliament’s speaker, Søren Gade.

“When the CFCS estimates there is a risk of espionage by using TikTok, then we adhere to that. We thereby follow the line that the centre has set regarding state institutions.”

READ ALSO: When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

“Basic misunderstanding”
In co-operation with the PET intelligence agency, CFCS recently developed a guidebook for security relating to mobile devices. 

The EU has also moved to ban TikTok on employee work phones, while Canada became the latest country to also do so yesterday. Numerous US states have also banned the service.

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm Bytedance, which is suspected of passing on information from its users to the regime in Beijing.

Bytedance said that bans are being levied based on a “basic misunderstanding of our corporate structure”.

Danish engineering association IDA contends that the state should ban the app on all phones used in the public sector.

National

Parliament urging members to avoid using TikTok

Centre for Cyber Security warned last week that there was a risk of espionage in connection with having the Chinese app on state devices

Christian W

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Let me … tell you, he entertained you!

Eric Maganga

National

First stork of the year settles in Denmark

Christian W

National

Here’s where you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights tonight!

Loïc Padovani

National

One Dane in two against raising abortion limit

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Nord Stream explosions severely impacted maritime life – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Loïc Padovani

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Activities

KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark has significantly curtailed its energy consumption

Christian W

National

Make learning Danish mandatory, argues language school interest group

Ben Hamilton

International

One year on: Numerous events to mark anniversary of invasion 

Christian W

News

Sport Round-Up: FCM eyeing first European last-16 tonight

Elsewhere, Thorbjørn Olesen is back to winning ways on the links and Nikolaj Ehlers reaches 500 games in the NHL

Loïc Padovani

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W