Electric car sales rapidly increasing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani    March 3rd, 2023

One of them, Tesla’s Model Y, was the most sold model in the country in February

High expectations are coming for the next years (photo: Pixabay)

Electric cars are selling quickly in Denmark. In February, 3,148 new ones were bought by Danes, according to De Danske Bilimportører.

The increase is quite impressive, as there were 83.3 percent more sales than February 2022.

“The new figures are a clear sign that Danes are moving fast when it comes to converting to electric cars,” Mads Rørvig, the CEO of De Danske Bilimportører, told TV2.

“This is partly because they have chosen to exempt them from tax, but also because the supply of electric cars has become much larger.”

One car tops the leaderboard
February also marked the first month in Danish history that an electric model, Tesla’s Model Y, was the most popular choice with 1,018 cars sold, finishing well ahead of the Peugeot 208 (730) and Ford Kuga (287).

The second most popular electric option, the Volkswagen ID.4, only managed 188 models.

The interest is certainly putting Denmark on course to achieve its goal of 1 million green cars on Danish roads by 2030.

Still a bit too expensive
Tax incentives are important to achieve the goal, concur experts, and there are fears they may be discontinued in 2025.

“If, contrary to our expectations, we get a tax increase in 2025, then I think it will be problematic to achieving our goal. Because it is important with electric cars that they come down in price before we can tolerate the taxes. We are not there yet,” Ilyas Dogru, a consumer economist at FDM, told TV2.

“The target group for electric cars has become significantly larger, and if Tesla manages to push competitors’ prices further and further down, then the target group will just get bigger. This is very good for the green transition.”

In January, Tesla lowered the prices of several of its electric models, including the popular Model Y, which was reduced by over 100,000 kroner.

