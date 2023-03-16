Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton    March 16th, 2023

Share

According to the index, a loss of working ability applicant interviewed by DR is classified as obese, but she “cycles every day, practises yoga, eats healthily and has virtually no sick days”

The BMI fails to take into account our body shapes, claim critics (photo: libreshot.com)

Insurance companies are increasingly turning down applicants solely based on their BMI – particularly those seeking life insurance or insurance against loss of working ability.

A DR report cites the example of Danica Pension, which in September turned down an application for the latter, purely based on a BMI score.

Mona Ebdrup, 32, has a BMI of 37.5, but she “cycles every day, practises yoga, eats healthily and has virtually no sick days”, according to DR, which published several photos and interviews with the applicant.

So far, she has been turned down by three companies.

Insurer: Sorry, but BMI in late 30s is too high
A BMI score of over 25 classifies somebody as overweight, and over 30 as obese. But Danica Pension reasons that in Ebdrup’s case, it was a matter of her BMI being over 35.

“In general, for customers who have an elevated BMI, it is not likely that we can offer them insurance because their BMI is simply too high. And you are in the high limit when you have a BMI in the late 30s,” reasoned its director of claims, Thomas Skrostrup, to DR.

“With increased weight, the risk of developing health problems, including cardiovascular disease, increases. And thus the insurance company’s risk also increases. Being overweight comes with a big risk. So if you are overweight, and you are severely overweight, then there is a probability that we cannot offer insurance.”

Applicant: Unfair on me and my family
However, Ebdrup feels that Danica Pension should have investigated further, instead of dismissing the application due to her high BMI.

“I think it’s unfair that I can’t be insured on equal terms with everyone else. My family would be in a really tough situation if something were to happen to me,” she said.

Certainly, BMI has its critics – mostly because it does not really take muscle into consideration, or our natural body shape, and how this might impact weight. 

There are many who argue that an assessment of our health should be more concerned with visceral fat (deep-lying) than subcutaneous fat (mostly around the surface). Increasingly they are advocating for the use of ‘A Body Shape Index’ (ABSI) as a more reliable indicator. 

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

According to the index, a loss of working ability applicant interviewed by DR is classified as obese, but she “cycles every day, practises yoga, eats healthily and has virtually no sick days”

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

But according to the 2023 Geography of Europe’s Brain Business Jobs Index, growth in eastern Europe poses a particular challenge

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

International

A year for most children is a lifetime …

Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division

International

Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Sebastian Haw

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said his stress condition was improving, but was still unsure when he will return to work

Christian W

General

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Christian W

Denmark

Danes unconcerned about crime

Sebastian Haw