What’s the Easiest Way to Ship Pallets to Denmark?
There used to be a direct crossing between the UK and Denmark that was often used by British exporters with customers in the country. However, crossings from Harwich to Esbjerg haven’t sailed since 2014 meaning that another option has to be found. Fortunately, there are plenty of other ways to get pallets from the UK to Denmark these days. If you need to ship a pallet to Denmark swiftly but cost-effectively, what should you do?
Contact a Freight Forwarder
To begin with, using a reputable freight forwarder to ship a pallet to Denmark will mean getting orders to Danish customers becomes much easier. Look for membership of the British International Freight Association (BIFA) as a sign of a freight forwarding company’s professionalism and reliability. What you should be obtaining from a freight forwarder is a door-to-door service. This will entail picking up your pallet rapidly from your stock room or production facility and sending it there by road without any further delay.
Air freight, by contrast, is often prohibitively expensive and won’t always be quicker than express courier services either. Getting a pallet to Denmark by road could be possible within three days with the right support behind you. Sometimes air freighted goods stay at Danish airports waiting to be collected when a freight forwarder can organise a direct delivery for you straight to your customer’s goods-in department.
Send a Pallet to Denmark Via France or the Netherlands
Since you cannot send a pallet to Denmark directly any longer, the best ferry services to choose go from Dover to Dunkirk or from Hull or Harwich to Rotterdam. Please note, though, that you don’t need to rely on roll-on/roll-off ferry services at all when sending a pallet to Europe. This is because it is also possible to send vans laden with pallets to the continent via Le Shuttle from Folkestone.
Whichever route is chosen, it is possible to drive to Denmark through Germany. Bundesautobahn 7 is the best German motorway to use to get to the Danish border. It is fast and well-maintained so shipping a pallet to Denmark by road usually doesn’t entail delays. From the border to the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, it is only about three-and-a-half hours by road.
Ensure Your Customs Clearances Are in Good Order
According to Barrington Freight, a company with years of experience sending pallets of commercial goods all over Denmark, it is essential that consignments have the correct customs paperwork. Without an EORI registration, it isn’t possible to send a pallet to Denmark at all. As such, you should register online and then fill out the relevant web form for each shipment you make. So long as this matches your physical paperwork exactly, your goods should proceed without being held up.
Use a customs clearance agent if you are new to this sort of exportation bureaucracy. Many smaller enterprises face considerable problems if they try to complete such declarations on their own. Even better, seek out a freight forwarding firm that offers both customs clearance work and logistical expertise at the same time.
