National
Moderate budget proposal on the cards today
The economic screws are set to be tightened when the government unveils its plans later today, warns finance minister
While Denmark’s economy remains in solid condition, the government will not be taking any liberties when it unveils its 2023 Budget proposal at noon today.
The finance minister, Nicolai Wammen, has warned that the government will take a conservative and fiscally-responsible approach to the budget this year.
“The greatest challenge for Denmark and the public remains high inflation,” said Wammen.
“We need to spend more on bills today, so the purpose of the 2023 Budget is simple: it must contribute to curbing inflation to the benefit of the Danish economy.”
READ ALSO: Denmark saved big on gas this winter
Delayed on arrival
Not much about the proposal has been revealed, but Wammen pointed to some of the agreements that have already been approved – such as the new Ukraine Fund.
Under normal circumstances, a budget is usually agreed to by the end of the previous year. Typically, an accord is reached in November or December.
However, the unscheduled General Election on November 1, along with the extensive time it took to subsequently form a new government, pushed the budget proposal well into 2023.
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west
Sebastian Haw
Sponsored content
How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties
This content is sponsored
Advertisement
Culture
“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation
Loïc Padovani
News
Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?
Gianni Infantino’s decision to raise the number of World Cup participants from 32 to 48 is a vote-winner, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1974
Ben Hamilton