News
No Danish golfers in the Masters – for the fourth year in a row
The first major of the year, the Masters, starts today, but no Danish golfer will take part in the tournament – for the fourth year in succession.
Nicolai Højgaard, 22, might have come second in the Corales Puntacana Championship on March 26 – nailing down Denmark’s best ever finish in a US PGA Tour event – but it was not enough to secure qualification.
In fact, Højgaard’s appearances in the US PGA and Open Championships in 2022 are the only appearances by a Danish golfer in a golfing major this decade.
Olesen still the biggest hope
The last Masters to feature any Danes was the 2019 edition, which both Thorbjørn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard contested.
But even Olesen, as the highest ranked Dane in the Official World Golf Ranking at 92, could not make the field for this year’s Masters. Only the world’s top 50, as of March 27, can qualify via their ranking.
Behind Olesen in the world rankings are twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard at 111 and 119 – and all three are in contention to qualify for the next Ryder Cup.
September 25 and October 1 in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will this time be contested in Rome between September 29 and October 1.
