Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Ben Hamilton    April 13th, 2023

Share

Henrik, the elder sibling of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, will have to enjoy his big day without Granny present

Pictured back in December … the smile had nothing to do with the impending HRH vetoes (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

The cliche back in the day, when a woman wasn’t interested in going out with a man was: “I’m washing my hair” – even when the proposed date was months in advance.

So it might be a little hair-raising to some that Queen Margrethe II has already turned down a function more than five weeks away on May 18 because she will still be recovering from her back surgery in February – particularly as she was spotted walking with a cane whilst waving to crowds outside Fredensborg Castle yesterday.

True, the event in question – the confirmation of her grandson Henrik, who turns 14 on May 4 – is taking place at Frederikskirken in Paris, and getting aboard a plane might be defying doctor’s orders.

But confirmations are a big deal for Danish teenagers – a rite of passage right up there with having your first Carlsberg, getting drunk on Labour Day and winter holidaying in Prague.

Loss of status all round
Of course, the confirmation on this occasion is not of a prince, but of a count – so it’s lost a ranking point as far as royal observers are concerned.

And now the orchestrator of that January 1 demotion – which also included Henrik’s 11-year-old sister Athena and half-brothers Nikolai and Felix losing their HRH titles – has further reduced its status by choosing not to attend.

The official Danish Church in Paris has been robbed of a visit of its queen – a disappointment for Bishop Henrik Wigh-Poulsen, who will conduct the service, as the monarch visited Frederikskirken’s London sister, St Katherine’s, late last year.

However, that visit was held to mark the 50th anniversary of the church’s inauguration as the official Danish church in the UK capital – and Frederikskirken’s own golden jubilee is coming up in 2025, by which time Margethe will be ‘back’ with a vengeance. 

Still, it’s a sickener for her second son Prince Joachim, who together with his family are moving to the US later this year. May 18 may be Ascension Day, but as far as the Royal Family are concerned it will be another descent in relations between the pair.

READ MORE: Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Henrik, the elder sibling of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, will have to enjoy his big day without Granny present

Ben Hamilton

News

Basketball talent could become the first ever Dane to play in sport’s top league

Loïc Padovani

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Business

Unemployment rises as job openings increase

Sebastian Haw

International

Dubai court approves Shah’s extradition, but is it absolutely final?

Ben Hamilton

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored