32-year-old man charged with rape of abducted girl

The police detained the suspect on Sunday (photo: Rigspolitiet)

A man detained in connection with the abduction of 13-year-old Fillipa after a 27-hour manhunt has been charged with her rape, DR reports.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered the courtroom at 10.57 this morning dressed in a tracksuit and orange trainers. Shortly afterwards the judge read out the charges brought against him.

The accused pleaded partially guilty to charges of rape and ‘deprivation of another’s liberty’, although further details of his pleas have not been forthcoming.

The judge has decided to keep any further legal proceedings behind closed doors, partly because the victim has not yet been questioned.

Horrific news

The man has been charged with multiple rapes, including rape under the threat of violence and sexual violence.

During Fillipa’s abduction, which lasted just over a day, the man allegedly transported her between two different addresses.

The swift reaction of both the public and the police were praised: both co-operated in order to bring the manhunt to an end.

“My 27-hour nightmare is over,” wrote Filippa’s mother on Facebook last night. “She is doing okay considering the circumstances. A big thank you to the whole of Denmark.”