Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

Balcony holds firm as Queen celebrates her 83rd birthday!

Leticia Bossi    April 18th, 2023

Share

Sons and grandchildren join Daisy for traditional salute to the public

Hip hip hurrah! (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)

As is tradition, Margrethe II shrugged off her recent back surgery to celebrate her 83nd birthday at Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg on Sunday 16 April with a visit to the balcony. Initially, some media cast her as a forlorn monarch, very much on her own.

But peel away from the close-up and hey presto: the rest of her family were waiting in the wings on the adjoining balconies!

And when they came together onto one single balcony … well, the country collectively gulped and hoped any recent renovation work wasn’t done on the cheap.

Prince Joachim and his troops were all there: Countess Athena, Counts Nikolai, Felix and Henrik, and his wife Princess Marie

Likewise the public were there in hearty numbers – for what was only the second such royal birthday greeting since 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Balcony holds firm as Queen celebrates her 83rd birthday!

Sons and grandchildren join Daisy for traditional salute to the public

Leticia Bossi

International

Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road

Leticia Bossi

National

Birch pollen season starting in earnest in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How are the Danes’ sleeping patterns?

This content is sponsored

Local

Police approve plans to reduce speed limits across Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: Don’t live to work, work to live!

Loïc Padovani
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Danish Defence sighted Russian vessels near pipeline before Nord Stream explosion

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Denmark ranked among safest countries for women travelling alone

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Denmark

Police will investigate all cases with similarities to Filippa abduction

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

5 unique attractions in Denmark you should not miss

This content is sponsored

National

Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector

Leticia Bossi

News

Cruel loss for Holger Rune in spectacular final in Monte Carlo

Loïc Padovani

National

One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

32-year-old man charged with rape of abducted girl

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Severe turbulence continues for SAS shares

Sebastian Haw

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!

Loic Padovani

Advertisement

Business

First homes even less affordable in Denmark despite decreasing house prices

Ben Hamilton

International

Among the best cities in the world

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”

Ben Hamilton

Local

… But Seriously: New effort to tackle encroaching outdoor seating 

Christian W

Activities

A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen

Christian W

Activities

The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday

Ben Hamilton

Business

Market movers: Danish firm soars past global giants 

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Political commentator has had enough of the English invasion of Danish society

Ben Hamilton

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Queen Margrethe II turning 83 on Saturday, so why not hail her in person?

Ben Hamilton

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw