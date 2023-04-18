Local
Balcony holds firm as Queen celebrates her 83rd birthday!
Sons and grandchildren join Daisy for traditional salute to the public
As is tradition, Margrethe II shrugged off her recent back surgery to celebrate her 83nd birthday at Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg on Sunday 16 April with a visit to the balcony. Initially, some media cast her as a forlorn monarch, very much on her own.
But peel away from the close-up and hey presto: the rest of her family were waiting in the wings on the adjoining balconies!
And when they came together onto one single balcony … well, the country collectively gulped and hoped any recent renovation work wasn’t done on the cheap.
Prince Joachim and his troops were all there: Countess Athena, Counts Nikolai, Felix and Henrik, and his wife Princess Marie
Likewise the public were there in hearty numbers – for what was only the second such royal birthday greeting since 2019.
