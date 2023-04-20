Denmark to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Fourteen tanks will be ready for donation at the beginning of 2024

A Leopard 2A4 (photo: Panser Museet)

In a joint operation with the Netherlands, Denmark will donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to the foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and acting defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen.

The decision comes after a Foreign Policy Council meeting, DR reports.

Denmark has already donated 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, which makes the Nordic country “absolutely supreme among the countries that have delivered the most tanks to Ukraine”, according to Rasmussen.

Collaboration is key

Poulsen was slightly more restrained when it came to the topic of Denmark’s supremacy.

“These are not Danish tanks,” he said. “It is a collaboration on tanks that are not Danish, but which are bought in collaboration with the Netherlands. Some were even acquired for free.”

The Leopard 2 tank is considered one of the most advanced and effective battle machines ever produced. It has a top speed of 68km/h, weighing in at 55 tonnes when fully loaded.

The defence minister declared the tanks would be ready for delivery at the beginning of 2024.

Rolls-Royce of tanks

Military analyst Kristian Lindhart believes the donation is an important message to Ukraine that signals the West’s continued support.

“We are happy that we are donating the Rolls-Royce of tanks to Ukraine,” he said.

“The vehicle is characterised by being very well protected, it has very good armament with a 120 millimetre cannon, and so it has a tremendous surplus of power.”