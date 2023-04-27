Activities
Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb
★★★★★☆
Congratulations are in order, Post Malone at Royal Arena.
Phones lit up the sky to mark his arrival. Fresh off a Roskilde Festival performance and the surprise release of ‘Chemical’, the anticipation was palpable. Save for one acoustic lull in the show, Post Malone literally brought the fireworks.
Rocking the mic
He showed up, beard scruffy, in an ‘I ♥ Copenhagen’ t-shirt and jeans.
The Dallas, Texas megastar had them ‘Wowed’ as soon as he started rapping and singing.
Gyrating in joy
It was fun from the outset with joyful dancing and a constant supply of beer for the artist.
He even brought a local guitarist on stage for a tune.
Loud screams like you do
One of the loudest moments of applause came three songs in when ‘I Like You’ entranced the audience.
The ultimate maestro Malone had them wrapped around his finger.
Honorary Copenhagener
It was the ultimate masterclass in imperfection with mental health talk at the forefront.
By the time the smashes ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Congratulations’ played, the crowd was ready to make Post an honorary Copenhagen citizen.
A few low energy moments
There was a low energy part of the show with guitar songs that kept it from being a perfect night.
To get things started, warm-up act Rae Sremmurd played a rousing medley of hits with ‘Black Beatles’ getting the kind of roars Post Malone enjoyed all night.
Culture
Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland
Many will be asking why Edinburgh is being preferred to Copenhagen for the proposed Jussi Adler-Olsen small screen adaptation
Ben Hamilton
International
Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary
CPH POST reporter
Advertisement
Local
Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
International
Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina
Ben Hamilton
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts
Leticia Bossi
International
Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
National
A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns
Ben Hamilton
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
Business
Consumer confidence at its highest level for a year
But will the optimism be rewarded with a fall in supermarket prices?
Ben Hamilton