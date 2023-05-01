International
Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine
The CAESAR howitzer, the self-propelled weapon system promised to Ukraine by Denmark’s Defence Ministry, has arrived in the war-stricken country.
In January, the then defence minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, attended a historic summit at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and promised military aid to Ukraine.
Appreciating Denmark’s support, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, today confirmed on Twitter that Denmark kept its promise and delivered the world’s second-largest CAESAR pack to Ukraine.
“Denmark intended to use these systems for its army, but wisely and nobly decided to transfer them to the Ukrainian army because of the significant threat that Russian aggression against Ukraine poses to Europe as a whole”, he wrote.
Hail CAESAR!
The Camion Équipé d’un Système d’artillerie (CAESAR) is a 6×6 military truck armed with French artillery and equipped with an autonomous propulsion system that allows it to move towards its firing position.
According to NEXTER, the designer of the CAESAR, it can accurately strike targets more than 40 km away.
France has previously exported the weapons system to other countries in Europe and internationally.
Russia’s reaction
Russia has strongly condemned Denmark’s plan to transfer military weapons to Ukraine.
According to a press release from the Russian Embassy in Denmark, this decision will eventually lead to more victims since Russia will not change its general course in favour of Ukraine.
Denmark’s support, it warns, will only serve to delay and further escalate the conflict.
“The belief that peace can be achieved through weapon deliveries is both cynical and immoral,” wrote the embassy.
Most popular
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Christian W
International
Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
National
#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Business
Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour
FH head Lizette Risgaard has apologised for touching young male staff members in an inappropriate manner for years
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Activities
Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
Local
How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier
Leticia Bossi
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Christian W
International
Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary
CPH POST reporter
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Local
Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members
Ben Hamilton
Culture
White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’
Ben Hamilton