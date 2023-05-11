New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024

Basic & More, which already has an outlet on Købmagergade, takes pride in not discarding items with small defects

A new store is opening at the City2 mall in Taastrup later this month (photo: danskeshoppingcentre.dk)

Basic & More, a chain known for selling household goods and selected groceries, has big plans for Copenhagen.

It intends to open 13 new stores by the end of next year, starting with an outlet at City2 in Taastrup, which is scheduled open later this month on May 25.

Basic & More already has one store in Copenhagen, on Købmagergade, as well as several others across the country.

In an average week, the chain release 100 new items, so there is always something new to interest customers.

Located at DSC malls

The City2 mall is owned by Danish Shopping Centres (DSC), and its deal with Basic & More will see stores open at most of its shopping centres, including Lyngby Storcentret, Nørrebro City Centre and Amager Centret.

Basic & More promises customers they will be able to buy well-known brands at very good prices.

Jesper Faurholdt, the CEO of DSC, applauded the way that Basic & More, “a fantastic concept”, does not discard goods with small defects – as is the habit of other chains.

“We welcome our collaboration with DSC, which will ensure our stores will be located in the most attractive locations in the country’s best shopping centres,” added Rasmus Rask, the founder and co-owner of Basic & More.