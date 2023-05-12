National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
A professional report on the country’s ‘vuggestuer’ finds that only 13 percent provide a service that could be considered high quality
Some 13 percent of Danish daycare institutions for toddlers offer a good quality of service, 49 percent are sufficient, and 38 percent are insufficient, according to a new professional assessment of the country’s ‘vuggestuer’.
The study assessing the quality of municipal daycare for infants aged 0–2 was carried out for the Ministry of Children and Education by Denmark’s Evaluation Institute (EVA) and the National Research and Analysis Center for Welfare (VIVE).
It is the first such assessment of the quality of the country’s vuggestue daycare institutions.
More help for struggling toddlers needed
According to Dina Madsen, the head of the department for daycare at EVA, there is much to praise at the vuggestuer, but she would like to see more provisions for helping children who are struggling.
“Institutions with insufficient quality have staff who are friendly and welcoming, but we would like to have seen staff who also help children who are angry or upset by putting into words the child’s feelings and helping the child further,” she said.
“There are not enough play areas, or enough toys at the children’s disposal. The children don’t get enough time to immerse themselves in the games.”
Worrying, but not seriously so
“There is no way around it. The results indicate the quality is too low. I think it’s worrying, and I think you must do something about it,” Andreas Rasch-Christensen, the head of research at VIA University College, told DR.
However, Rasch-Christensen assures parents they don’t have to seriously worry – for example, about their welfare – when they send their little ones off to an institution.
“When a quality is judged to be only sufficient, it means that what is going on is qualified, but that, for example, there is a lack of work in building good relationships between the children,” he said.
Minister to take action
The children and education minister, Mattias Tesfaye, will send a letter to all municipalities emphasising they are responsible for the quality of daycare.
“The results of the study worry me. I am in dialogue with the parties in the area about what is needed to strengthen the quality. More staff will not be enough to secure an improvement,” the minister said.
READ MORE: Not quite Europe’s cheapest childcare, but not far off!
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Victor Jørgensen representing Greece also failed to advance, making it a calamitous day for the red and whites in Liverpool
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
Shirsha Chakraborty
Activities
On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?
SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Vienna, Stockholm, Oslo and Amsterdam complete top five
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
Advertisement
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Business
Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity
Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark
The renewable energy source is expected to cover 10 percent of the country’s overall electricity consumption this year
Christian Wenande