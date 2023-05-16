International
WHO office for non-communicable diseases relocating to Copenhagen
Relocation of centre from Moscow to UN City will enable “better conditions for its important work and show solidarity with Ukraine”, explains minister
The World Health Organization (WHO) is moving its European office for non-communicable diseases to the UN City in Copenhagen, where it will become a neighbour of its European HQ.
Relocating the office from Moscow to Copenhagen makes sense given “Russia’s aggression and unacceptable invasion of Ukraine”, explained the interior and health minister, Sophie Løhde, in an official statement.
“We cannot have an important WHO office based in Moscow. Therefore, the decision and the move are both necessary and the only right course of action,” she added.
The move, which will take about six months to complete, was approved by the member countries of the European region of the WHO.
Denmark to co-finance office
Denmark, along with a number of other donors, will co-finance the move and the office’s future activities.
The office is charged with reducing premature deaths caused by non-communicable diseases in the region – such as diabetes, cancer, and lung and cardiovascular diseases – by a third by 2030 by improving monitoring, prevention and treatment.
“The purpose [of the move] is to give WHO better conditions for its important work, and to show solidarity with Ukraine,” added Dan Jørgensen, the minister for development co-operation and climate.
“Together with a number of like-minded countries, Denmark is taking responsibility and financing the move and the office’s work.”
Most popular
National
Campaign to publicise phone siren test an 8.7 million kroner failure, conclude experts
Despite a more than generous budget, the public were not sufficiently informed they needed an updated device to receive the alert
Ben Hamilton
National
Reading between the lines, children in Denmark are increasingly shunning books – study
Ben Hamilton
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: “Oh my God, that moment by the canal: Swimming, chilling, just hanging out”
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
International
Day after yesterday on Bornholm: Mysterious tremors caused by atmospheric pressure waves not earthquake
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Strict work permit access hindering hospitals seeking to address nurse shortages
CPH Post reporter
News
Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby
ANALYSIS: With three round of the Superliga left to play, nothing has been decided: the championship, the relegation places, and who will get promoted
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Ben Hamilton
National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
CPH Post reporter
International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
Shirsha Chakraborty
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Business
Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling
Any forecasts of a collapse in house prices is misplaced, contends Curt Liliegreen, the head of Boligøkonomisk Videncenter
Ben Hamilton