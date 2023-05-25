CPH INSIDER: Goodie bags and coffee for first 100 customers

Something for the home? (photo: byadelborg.dk)

The first 50 visitors to Adelborg, a new homeware store opening in the Carlsberg Byen district, on Friday and Saturday will be treated to free coffee and goodie bags.

Officially opening tomorrow, the 650 sqm store mostly features overseas designs for the home, as well as clothing and art.

Perfect fit

Its founder Line Adelborg told København Liv that Carlsberg is the perfect fit as the “area’s old history combined with new architecture creates a unique atmosphere and opens up new thinking and creativity”.

The store can be found at Bryggerens Plads 22 and doors open at 11:00 on Friday and Saturday.