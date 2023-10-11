Synagogue cancels the biggest event of the year

For security reasons, the Jewish Community in Denmark has cancelled its open-door event at Kulturnatten in Copenhagen on Friday. Usually around 2000 people come to visit. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Københavns Synagoge – Photo: Det Jødiske Samfund i Danmark

For security reasons, the Jewish Community in Denmark has cancelled its open-door event at Kulturnatten in Copenhagen on Friday. Usually around 2000 people come to visit.