Synagogue cancels the biggest event of the year
For security reasons, the Jewish Community in Denmark has cancelled its open-door event at Kulturnatten in Copenhagen on Friday. Usually around 2000 people come to visit.
The updated requirements are designed to encourage internationals to work more. Plus, police appeal for witnesses of a stabbing in Nørrebro yesterday, the Queen will attend a ceremony at the synagogue on Saturday, and mosquito bites are at a six-year high.
We Make Denmark Work
Hamas’ attack on Israel has caused Copenhagen politicians hesitate on the renaming of a small square in Nørrebro to Palestine’s Square. The decision is postponed to an unknown date.
