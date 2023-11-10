Not without my rye bread: what Danes miss when they are abroad

Life away from Denmark? We asked Danes what they miss the most when they travel abroad. Give them a bit of fresh air and their dark bread, they’ll be alright. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Young kids getting a taste for rye-bread (photo: Mogens Engelund)

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Life away from Denmark? We asked Danes what they miss the most when they travel abroad. Give them a bit of fresh air and their dark bread, they'll be alright.