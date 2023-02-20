Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W    February 20th, 2023

Share

CNN lauded Danish capital for his dedicated cycle lanes, bicycle culture and endless kilometres of themed routes 

The cycling possibilities are endless (photo: Visit Denmark/Kim Wyon)

I guess it will come as no surprise to Copenhagen residents that their city is among the top in the world for cycling. 

So it was probably a no-brainer for CNN to have Copenhagen on its list of the top cities for cycling. 

Pedalling bike ownership and commute-by-bicycle stats, CNN praised the Danish capital for how serious it takes its biking culture.

“The first bike lane in Denmark was set up in 1892 in Copenhagen. Today, the capital has 385 kilometres (239 miles) of bike lanes, according to VisitDenmark.com,” wrote CNN.

“Cyclists and drivers also safely share the same roadway in many places. Thanks to Danish design innovations, such as narrowed streets and textured surfaces, cars drive slower.”

READ ALSO: How embracing a cycling lifestyle is good for the body, mind and environment

Flat for the unfit
The article went on to laud the city as a top tourism destination for cycling – largely thanks to its many miles of themed cycling routes and a flatness that is conducive to even the most unfit visitor getting involved.

CNN highlighted the Bjarke Ingles architecture theme route and the Harbour Circle route as two stretches that shouldn’t be missed.

The other nine cities on CNN’s list were Utrecht, Melbourne, San Francisco, Strasbourg, Leipzig, Antwerp, Bern, Montreal and Tel Aviv.

Amsterdam, traditionally Copenhagen’s biggest rival for the title of world’s best cycling city, was a surprise omission.

Instead, Utrecht was chosen as the Dutch entry on a list comprising 10 countries. And with 420 km of bike lanes, perhaps Utrecht has stolen a march on Copenhagen?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

CNN lauded Danish capital for his dedicated cycle lanes, bicycle culture and endless kilometres of themed routes 

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Hacking incident led to a serious GDPR leak relating to passenger information being accessible to others 

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Advertisement

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

National

Allergy alert! Pollen season is underway

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Wheels of outrageous proportion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Danish beer giant’s divestment plan is behind schedule as it hopes to be out of the Russian market by mid-2023

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton