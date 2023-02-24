Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

One year on: Numerous events to mark anniversary of invasion 

Christian W    February 24th, 2023

Share

Demonstrations, marches, speeches and commemorations will take place across the country in support of Ukraine today

Today is a day for Ukraine (photo: Facebook/Radikal Ungdom)

Today it’s been 365 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

The somber occasion will be marked across the country in the form of demonstrations, torchlight processions, speeches, music and commemorations in support of Ukraine.

In Copenhagen, a high-profile service by Parliament will be held at 10:00 in Holmens Kirke church this morning. Among the speakers are PM Mette Frederiksen and Ukraine’s ambassador to Denmark, Mykhailo Vydoinyk. The Crown Prince couple will be in attendance.

“Today we remember a day that none of us really want to remember. A year of war in Ukraine. On 24 February 2022. Early in the morning. Putin began his meaningless attack on Ukraine. War returned to Europe,” wrote Frederiksen on Facebook.

“ In a split second, life changed for millions of Ukrainians. Green fields turned into trenches, schools to ruins, cities to battlefields.”

READ ALSO: Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Ukraine House opening
The Ukrainian flag will fly at the main entrance of Parliament and when darkness descends on the city, Christiansborg will be illuminated in yellow and blue in honour of Ukraine.

Similar services and events will take place in Aarhus, Odense, Roskilde, Helsingør and all across Denmark.

Later in the day, the occasion will be marked at City Hall in an event involving Frederiksen, Vydoinyk and mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen.

Following that, culture minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt will be on hand to assist in the opening of the new Ukraine culture centre in Copenhagen: Ukraine House. Read more about that here.

A demonstration will then take place in front of the Russian Embassy on Kristianiagade 5 at around 16:30 to protest their invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak via video link at the demonstration. Frederiksen will also have a speech.

Then at 19:00, there will be a solidarity event for Ukraine at Enghave Plads. Among the speakers will be Vydoinyk again – no doubt a busy and emotional day for the ambassador.

“Among our friends, there is Denmark. A small country with a very big heart. Dear friends, we will never forget what you have done and continue to do for us. When in the first days of war, Ukrainian flags flew all oer Denmark as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine,” Vydoinyk said at Holmens Kirke this morning.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Make learning Danish mandatory, argues language school interest group

De Danske Sprogcentre recommends abolishing the rule that the right to free lessons disappears after five years of residence

Ben Hamilton

International

One year on: Numerous events to mark anniversary of invasion 

Christian W

News

Sport Round-Up: FCM eyeing first European last-16 tonight

Loïc Padovani

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Households and businesses have been overcharged over 60 million kroner since 2018 – and this might just be a fraction of the extra cost

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Advertisement

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Hacking incident led to a serious GDPR leak relating to passenger information being accessible to others 

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W