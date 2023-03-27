Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

Ben Hamilton    March 27th, 2023

Share

PFA Pension will no longer turn down interest from potential customers solely based on their ‘severely obese’ classification

BMI of over 35 marked in dark orange (image: Laurens van Lieshout)

A DR story about a woman with a BMI of over 35 – who vowed to take legal action when she was turned down for both life and loss of working ability insurance – has clearly had a major effect, as the insurer PFA Pension has promised it will no longer base decisions on the score of a BMI alone

“The debate has made an impression on us, and therefore we have sat down and reconsidered whether this was the right practice,” confirmed Ole Krogh Petersen, the CEO of  PFA Pension.

“We will look individually at the customer’s overall health conditions, so that it is not just the BMI that will be decisive. If you are otherwise perfectly healthy, and the only thing you have is an elevated BMI, then we think it is fair enough that you can also take out insurance.”

However, Petersen cautions that “very, very few” people with a BMI of over 35 won’t have extenuating health circumstances.

Three companies singled out
A Body Mass Index of over 35 places somebody in the severely obese category, but critics of the index claim it does not properly take into account different body shapes and densities: for example a bodybuilder.

Among those to criticise the insurance companies’ policy, which experts have confirmed is legal, are doctors, politicians, the Forbrugerrådet Tænk think-tank, and human rights institute Institut for Menneskerettigheder.

According to their so-called ‘freedom of agreement’, the companies are not obliged to offer all potential customers insurance and are free to make their own assessment of a citizen’s health and risk.

AP Pension and Danica Pension have also been singled out for criticism. AP Pension has informed DR that it might change the way it operates, but Danica Pension declined to comment.

Other factors will be considered
PFA Pension previously informed Mona Ebdrup, a 32-year-old mother who “cycles every day, practises yoga, eats healthily and has virtually no sick days”, that she was “severely overweight, so cannot be allowed to take out life insurance with us”, in light of her BMI of 37.5.

PFA Pension reasons that it will still consider the index, but also other factors in the future.

“BMI and severe overweight are still a very big risk factor, so of course BMI will still be a factor – it’s just not the only thing we will look at,” concluded Petersen. 

Around 4 percent of adult Danes have a BMI of over 35, according to Nationalt Center for Overvægt.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

PFA Pension will no longer turn down interest from potential customers solely based on their ‘severely obese’ classification

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W

National

Copenhagen incoming: did somebody mention thundersnow?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!

Loic Padovani

News

Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier

Ben Hamilton

News

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

Denmark

Whodunnit: The Nord Stream mystery continues

Sebastian Haw

International

Green hydrogen to flow from Denmark to Germany from 2028

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani

National

Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!

Ben Hamilton

News

New hero emerges as Denmark wins opening Euro 2024 qualifier

Christian W

National

Danish opposition parties bemoan absence of climate urgency in Budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark votes to join European Defence Agency

Christian W

Local

Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

CPH POST

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Moderate budget proposal on the cards today

Christian W

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games

This content is sponsored

National

Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine

Ben Hamilton

National

Leads required for dogs on the beach from April to September

Loïc Padovani

International

High level of cocaine found in Copenhagen’s wastewater – study

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

What’s the Easiest Way to Ship Pallets to Denmark?

This content is sponsored

National

Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Denmark saved big on gas this winter

Christian W

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Socialdemokratiet and Socialistik Folkeparti argue that the current rules give out-of-towners an incentive to favour the car over public transport

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw