Unlock me Amadeus! New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Municipality has splashed out 18 million kroner on public space saturated with sport, leisure and relaxation options

Pio Park will offer a wide range of facilities for children (photo: Københavns Kommune)

Figaro! Figaro! Figaro! The soon-to-be-opened Metro station Mozarts Plads will have a lot to sing about on the afternoon of Monday May 15.

At 15:00 a new park is opening in Sydhavn, the relatively new south harbour district of Copenhagen, and it is good news for the locals, contends City Hall.

Festivities are expected to last for three hours, and all are welcome to attend!

Close to 20 million kroner spent

Pio Park will offer a wide range of facilities for children, from swings, slides and a mini zipline for the kiddies, to tracks designed for scooters, skateboards, roller skates and bicycles with the tweens and teens in mind.

There are also sports facilities (football and athletics mainly), green spaces and areas dedicated to relaxation.

In total, the 14,000 sqm park has cost 18.5 million kroner to build.

Near upcoming business and residential area

Located near a new business and residential area near Scandiagade, the park adjoins a nearby school, Ellebjerg Skole, and it is thought it will radically improve its students’ everyday lives.

Previously, the area was rundown and not a big draw for local residents. Some even associated it with crime.

“There has been a great local desire to have something done about the area, which was previously characterised by wear and tear, division and, at times, insecurity, the Copenhagen mayor for technology and the environment, Line Barfod, told København Liv.

“Now pupils, neighbours and visitors can benefit from the fact that the area invites the outside world inside in green surroundings, where there is room for both living and playing.”