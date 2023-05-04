Local
Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently
Sophie Hæstorp Andersen says that she has had enough of all the violence associated with illegal cannabis trade
With its blossoming culture and food scene, Christiania is undoubtedly one of the most popular destinations for visitors to Copenhagen.
Many people also like to frequent Pusher Street to get a ‘favourable vantage point’ of the illicit trade of cannabis that takes place there.
But soon that could be a thing of the past, with mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen indicating that she wants to completely shut down Pusher Street.
She has had enough of the violence and crime fostered by ‘activities’ taking place in the area.
“If the residents of Christiania are clear in wanting to close down Pusher Street and do something else with the area, Copenhagen Municipality is prepared to support making a plan to find out what can be done with the street,” Andersen told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.
READ ALSO: Most Danes want to legalise weed
Lucrative for the gangs
Andersen contends that the situation at Pusher Street has reached a level that can no longer be tolerated.
Violence has long been rife on Pusher Street as gangs jostle for control of the prized location. Stabbings and shootings occur from time to time.
As recently as late October, a young man was shot and killed on Pusher Street.
The public have been able to acquire cannabis products on Pusher Street since 1980. The street has also been dubbed the ‘Green Light District’.
