Danish Originals S2 E3: Mads Refslund

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Michelin-starred chef Mads Refslund, co-founder of Noma, talks about rethinking front and back of house service, growing up in New York, and his earliest memories of food and flavour.

From his new restaurant Ilis in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in New York City, Michelin-starred Danish chef Mads Refslund talks about the central role of the root cellar, and rethinking the front of house and back of house model so that chefs are also the ones talking with diners about the food.

Mads, a co-founder of Copenhagen’s world renowned Noma, additionally shares memories about his start in New York and the influence of his parents and his grandparents in paving his path with food.

Mads selects and discusses a work by Poul Anker Bech from the SMK collection.

Listen to Danish Originals on Spotify.