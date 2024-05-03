Danish Originals S2 E3: Mads Refslund

From his new restaurant Ilis in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in New York City, Michelin-starred Danish chef Mads Refslund talks about the central role of the root cellar, and rethinking the front of house and back of house model so that chefs are also the ones talking with diners about the food.
Mads, a co-founder of Copenhagen’s world renowned Noma, additionally shares memories about his start in New York and the influence of his parents and his grandparents in paving his path with food.
Mads selects and discusses a work by Poul Anker Bech from the SMK collection.