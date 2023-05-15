Podcasts

Record number of internationals streaming to Denmark

Christian Wenande
May 15th, 2023

Over 21,000 foreigners came to Denmark in the first three months of 2023 – the highest number ever registered in a first quarter

Internationals are flocking to Denmark (photo: Pixabay/JoshuaWoroniecki)

According to new figures from Danmarks Statistik, there has been a considerable influx of internationals coming to Denmark so far this year.

The figures showed that 21,986 foreigners arrived in the first three months of 2023 – the most ever recorded in the first quarter of a year.

And that’s great news, according to SMVdanmark, an advocacy organisation for SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

“It’s super positive for three reasons. It helps companies capitalise on the momentum of the economy, pushes inflation down and boosts public finances at a time with many demographic challenges,” Thomas Gress, a senior economist at SMVdanmark, told Berlingske newspaper.

Closing in on 6 million
The figures showed that 40 percent of the newcomers came from an EU or EEA country, while 45 percent came from outside those areas – 23 percent of whom came from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, there were around 11,000 people who left Denmark over the same period. 

The net immigration increase means that the population in Denmark grew to 5,941,388 as of April 1. 

