National
Record number of internationals streaming to Denmark
Over 21,000 foreigners came to Denmark in the first three months of 2023 – the highest number ever registered in a first quarter
According to new figures from Danmarks Statistik, there has been a considerable influx of internationals coming to Denmark so far this year.
The figures showed that 21,986 foreigners arrived in the first three months of 2023 – the most ever recorded in the first quarter of a year.
And that’s great news, according to SMVdanmark, an advocacy organisation for SMEs (small and medium enterprises).
“It’s super positive for three reasons. It helps companies capitalise on the momentum of the economy, pushes inflation down and boosts public finances at a time with many demographic challenges,” Thomas Gress, a senior economist at SMVdanmark, told Berlingske newspaper.
READ ALSO: Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner
Closing in on 6 million
The figures showed that 40 percent of the newcomers came from an EU or EEA country, while 45 percent came from outside those areas – 23 percent of whom came from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, there were around 11,000 people who left Denmark over the same period.
The net immigration increase means that the population in Denmark grew to 5,941,388 as of April 1.
READ ALSO: Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
National
Get a sneak peak at Denmark’s future electric train
Scheduled to go into service in 2027, the IC5 train will revolutionise rail travel and cut down travel times … but much remains to be done
Christian Wenande
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Freddie returns with the Royal Run!
Shirsha Chakraborty, Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Ben Hamilton
National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
CPH Post reporter
International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
Ben Hamilton
Activities
On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?
PREVIEW: All the best films and TV shows heading to you in April and May
SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
Business
Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products
Ben Hamilton
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: He felt the electricity in his ♥
INTERVIEW: Ahead of his gig at RUST on June 6, CPH POST caught up with British-born electronic music artist & producer My Heart is Electric
Ben Hamilton