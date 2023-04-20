National
The Copenhagen Post under new ownership
Denmark’s leading media for foreign citizens has come under new ownership. A revitalised The Copenhagen Post will make life easier for expats and foreign citizens in Denmark
The new edition of The Copenhagen Post hitting the streets of Denmark today is the first under new ownership – and the new company behind the 25 year-old media has great ambitions, the CEO states.
“We’re excited to have this opportunity to develop a legacy media that plays an important role for thousands of foreign people living in Denmark,” says Jesper Skeel, the CEO of The Post ApS.
Various studies show that being an expat in Denmark isn’t always a walk in the park; the language is hard, it can be difficult to settle, feel like home, understand the Danish way of living, running a company etc.
But when thousands of foreign workers are expected to arrive in Denmark in the years to come, the need for an independent media in English is perhaps greater than ever before.
Brighter future
The Copenhagen Post, founded in 1998 and for several years published by Ejvind Sandal, has gone through some tough times in recent years.
Among the reasons why are the challenges that media all over the world face, but under new ownership new energy, ideas, and editorial concepts have grown already.
The media did a survey in late March among its online users. The results confirm what previous studies have shown, but it also highlights the needs for relevant news about Danish society, information and guides about where to go and what to do when the office is closed, and interviews with expats about the challenges they face professionally and privately.
“The results from our own survey, the studies we’ve read and the talks we’ve had with both expats and Danish companies tell us that there is a great potential for a media like The Copenhagen Post,” says Jesper Skeel.
“Our ambition is to transform The Copenhagen Post from a free print media to a digital subscription media. We will still publish a paper, but our main focus will be online, serving relevant newsletters that help our users in their daily life.”
Relevant newsletters
The Copenhagen Post will therefore provide a daily newsletter containing the news Danes are talking about, articles about expat life, the Danish society and business life and inspiration about where to go, what to do and how to connect.
“Our purpose is to make both private and professional life easier for expats and foreign citizens. We believe that independent reporting and guides can make a difference,” says Jesper Skeel.
The CEO furthermore states that from now on The Copenhagen Post will look into how expats enrich Danish society and put a spotlight on role models who stand out in business and on the cultural scene. The media want to address the challenges expats face in Denmark – and point out the solutions that will make both private and professional life easier. In the future pipeline there are more products on the way:
“But for now we focus on delivering a relevant, independent and useful product,” says Jesper Skeel.
He encourages all expats and foreign citizens to go to cphpost.dk and sign up for the daily newsletter.
National
The Copenhagen Post under new ownership
Denmark’s leading media for foreign citizens has come under new ownership. A revitalised The Copenhagen Post will make life easier for expats and foreign citizens in Denmark
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Denmark
Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Activities
Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Danish Defence sighted Russian vessels near pipeline before Nord Stream explosion
CPH POST Reporter
National
One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!
Loic Padovani
Denmark
Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”
Ben Hamilton
Activities
A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen
Christian W
Activities
The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday
Ben Hamilton
Business
Market movers: Danish firm soars past global giants
Novo Nordisk surpasses the 2.5 trillion kroner mark … which puts it in the top 20 in the world and on a par with the GDP of Denmark
Christian W