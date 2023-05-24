News
Danish PM to meet Joe Biden at White House on June 5
Visit is well timed for Mette Frederiksen, coming a month before crucial NATO summit
In September 2022, it was announced that PM Mette Frederiksen would further strengthen Danish ties with the US by meeting President Joe Biden at the White House.
Today it has been confirmed that the meeting will take place on June 5 – Constitution Day in Denmark.
The meeting is well timed as there is an important NATO summit from July 11-12 in Vilnius.
Good reason for a delay
According to TV2 correspondent Jesper Steinmetz, Denmark has been pushing for a meeting over the last year, but plans have been delayed by three factors.
The unexpected death of Elizabeth II scuppered the possibility of a summit last September, and then the Danish General Election got in the way.
Thirdly, “Joe Biden, by virtue of his age and due to the corona pandemic, has not had the visits of as many heads of state as, for example, his predecessor Donald Trump,” explained Steinmetz.
Meeting well timed
Frederiksen is looking forward to the meeting, where the pair are expected to discuss Danish-US co-operation, the War in Ukraine and the NATO summit.
The meeting, according to Steinmetz, certainly fuels speculation that Frederiksen is a genuine contender to become the next general-secretary of NATO.
“It is always something special for a prime minister to represent Denmark in the White House. It’s the same for me, and I’m looking forward to the visit,” said the PM.
“The United States is our most important ally. The transatlantic bond is as strong as it has ever been.”
Most popular
News
Politicians eyeing possible ban of energy drinks for kids
Konservative wants health authority to assess whether Denmark should follow Norway’s lead and ban the drinks for under-16s
Christian Wenande
News
As speculation mounts about the PM heading to NATO, party soldiers ponder the future
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Advertisement
News
Denmark looking to legalise abortion for 15-year-olds without parental consent
Christian Wenande
News
Website condemned for ranking girls according to their attractiveness
A good handful of schools have been targeted, including establishments in Zealand and Jutland
CPH POST Reporter
News
Astrid Lindgren sees off HC Andersen in battle of the children’s literature giants
Ben Hamilton
News
Popcorn and penalties at the Parkeringhus penthouse – Vesterbro’s latest skyline attraction
Shirsha Chakraborty
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Navigating the Changing Landscape: Tips for Businesses in the Digital Age in Denmark
This content is sponsored
InOut
Performance Review: When the best vodka is saved to last, it’s … hic … worth the wait
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
General
Mackindergarten: This is my time
OPINION: What men really mean when they say they should grab a beer one of these days
Adrian Mackinder